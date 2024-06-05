Glencar Appointed to Construct New Life Science R&D Facility at Chesterford Research Park`

Chesterford Research Park will soon enhance its offering to the life science community in the Cambridge Cluster with a new, state-of-the-art multi-occupancy laboratory building.

Glencar, recently ranked among Europe’s fastest-growing companies, has been selected by Chesterford Research Park, to build a new multi-occupancy, fully fitted laboratory and office building. The 60,000 sq ft, three-storey building set within the Park’s superb 250-acre parkland environment is set to meet burgeoning demand within the Cambridge life sciences cluster.

The Sidney Sussex building will accommodate a mix of laboratory and office space in its multi-occupier design. Intended to meet both current and future needs, the facility will offer flexible suites ranging from 2,226 sq ft to 8,409 sq ft within a beautifully landscaped setting, encouraging both the expansion of existing businesses and the attraction of new enterprises.

Designed by architect BCRI, the building allows for the combination of spaces to accommodate larger requirements. Features include open-plan write-up/admin areas, benching, lifts, storage rooms, and shower facilities, centred around a communal, light-filled atrium with a dedicated reception area.

Sustainability is at the core of the design, with renewable energy sources, efficient structural uses, and daylighting strategies to minimise carbon emissions. Ecological enhancements will include significant tree planting, bird and bat boxes, and a new pond, promoting biodiversity and offering green spaces for occupiers.

Construction began at the end of May with project completion anticipated by October 2025.

Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy expressed enthusiasm about the project: “We are absolutely delighted to be part of Chesterford’s ambitious expansion plans. This project is not only a testament to our growing expertise in life sciences construction but also a significant addition to our portfolio, following other successful projects we have delivered and are delivering currently at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus.”

Julian Cobourne, Head of Regional Investment Management at Aviva Investors, added: “We are pleased to continue progress in the creation of the Sidney Sussex Building, which will significantly enhance the breadth and depth of facilities at Chesterford Research Park. We believe this will reinforce the Park’s reputation as a leading location for some of the leading global names in life science, enabling our existing community to continue growing here whilst also attracting new occupiers. We are pleased to play a part in supporting the UK life science sector and continuing to invest into the Cambridgeshire region.”

Chesterford Research Park, co-owned by Aviva Investors and Uttlesford District Council and advised by Savills and Cheffins, continues to be a hub for innovation, home to companies like Arecor, AstraZeneca, and Illumina.

For more information, visit https://www.chesterfordresearchpark.com

