Henkel launches two novel additional solutions in its IIoT Loctite Pulse portfolio

Henkel has further expanded the portfolio of its industrial internet of things (IIoT) solution Loctite Pulse by launching two novel innovative offerings: Smart Rotating Equipment Monitoring and Smart Pipes and Tanks Leak Detection. These cutting-edge solutions mark another milestone in the company’s commitment to expanding its broad Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) portfolio and delivering advanced technology to industrial operations worldwide.

Driven by a mission to redefine industrial reliability, Loctite Pulse leverages over 70 years of industrial brand expertise to offer a comprehensive suite of IIoT solutions. From state-of-the-art monitoring sensor technology to trusted solutions for both static and rotating equipment, the brand empowers industries to stay ahead of plant failures, helping to reduce downtime and enhancing safety and sustainability. The Loctite Pulse app enables the monitoring of critical assets with just a few clicks and thus significantly facilitates the maintenance of a broad variety of assets without the need for any additional IT implementation. It provides alerts and information about the equipment status to effectively support users in prioritizing tasks and scheduling shutdowns.

Key features of the new solutions include:

Smart Rotating Equipment Monitoring features a 6-in-1 plug-and-play sensor. Loctite Pulse Smart Rotating Equipment Monitoring offers a holistic approach, enabling simultaneous monitoring of six critical data parameters from vibration to magnetic flux and acoustic emissions. This streamlines the monitoring process while ensuring enhanced performance and precision. The solution has already been launched in the US and will be available across Western Europe in Q3 2024.

Smart Pipes and Tanks Leak Detection offers an advanced retrofit monitoring solution for early-stage hydrocarbon leak detection. Powered by carbon nanotube sensor technology, it supports detection of early leakages, helps to reduce downtime, and boosts sustainability, even in aging tanks and pipes. The solution is now available in the US and Western Europe and is similar to the existing Loctite Pulse Smart Flange Leak Detection.

“We are excited to unveil these groundbreaking solutions as part of our expanded portfolio,” said Dr. Kourosh Bahrami, Corporate Senior Vice President General Manufacturing and Maintenance, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. “With our offer in smart maintenance and advanced IIoT technology, we are empowering industrial customers to enhance reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The new solutions amplify the connection between Loctite’s IIoT portfolio and Henkel´s MRO core product range. Smart Rotating Equipment Monitoring allows customers to monitor critical assets like pumps, motors, and gearboxes, detect issues early, and apply proven solutions from Loctite’s extensive MRO product range to solve the issues. Similarly, Smart Pipes and Tanks Leak Detection links seamlessly to Loctite’s established composite repair, sealing, and coating solutions. This integrated approach ensures that problems are diagnosed while corresponding repair products are being offered from a single source. Loctite Pulse goes beyond predicting and identifying failures – in case of interest the company helps customers to find smart fixes by offering high-performing, long-lasting repair products.

Henkel introduced Loctite Pulse in 2021 and quickly expanded the offering with the Loctite Pulse Smart Steam Trap solution in 2023. The solutions are being implemented at corporates as well as small and medium-sized enterprises from the oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverage industries, as well as in Henkel’s production facilities. At Henkel’s production site in Düsseldorf, for example, the Loctite Pulse Smart Steam Trap solution provides instant information via the smartphone app, allowing prompt identification of blockages or blow throughs. “With Loctite Pulse Smart Steam Traps, we can react immediately and do not have losses of several months, which cost us money,” explained Annegret Schindlmeyr, Sustainability Manager at Henkel.

In addition to the portfolio expansion, Loctite Pulse has received multiple prestigious market accolades for its innovations, including Engineering Product of the Year 2023 by the DEA, the Digital Innovation Award 2023 by BEMAS, the New Technology Award 2024 by OTC, the „Best Smart Industry 4.0 Solutions Award“ of IOT Solutions World Congress, and the Real Innovation Technology Award (RITA) 2024 in the Product Innovation category.

To learn more about Loctite Pulse and its expanded portfolio, visit the respective websites for North America and Europe.

