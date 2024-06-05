JPS completes record branch roll out project across UK

Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) has completed the roll out of five new branches in just one month – its biggest expansion project to date.

Throughout April, JPS launched the stores in collaboration with a variety of social housing providers located across the UK, having secured a wealth of new contracts.

The new sites will provide services for a wide range of social landlords including Wheatley Homes East, Home Group, Saxon Weald and Settle Group.

The stores provide operatives from the various groups with access to JPS’ hand-selected range of products that are identified as key to the specific housing associations’ building and maintenance requirements. They will support thousands of residents in receiving better housing services, homes, and communities.

In addition, JPS has launched a ‘spoke’ branch of its AVAIL Housing Hub in Newburn, Newcastle, as part of a new contract with Newcastle City Council, to reduce the typical amount of travel associated with operatives’ building and maintenance material collections.

Newcastle City Council, along with several other housing associations working with JPS, have been provided access to AVAIL, JPS’ automated replenishment technology which ensures stock levels are always maintained and materials can be accessed by customers out of hours.

JPS’ largest expansion project prior to this, was 11 new branches opening over the space of 12 months in 2022. This latest roll out, the business says, reflects its position in the marketplace, and demonstrates the growing demand for its valuable and well-refined service delivery.

An additional 11 managed branches will also open by the end of September, further cementing JPS’ support of housing associations across the country.

Scott Cooper, Managing Director of JPS, said: “Public sector bodies like councils and housing associations are some of the most hard-pressed businesses when it comes to identifying potential time and cash savings. They need to prove they’re taking all the steps possible to make their operations as efficient and effective as they can be.

“Our branches have been designed specifically with this in mind. They act as a one-stop-shop for operatives to access all the relevant and necessary materials for the specific maintenance requirements of their sites. The surge in demand for our managed stores in recent years speaks for itself: we’re getting it right, and the exponential growth that we’re enjoying as a business doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, as we have a further 11 stores to open before the final quarter of the year.



“Opening five new stores in the space of a month was a challenge we faced head on, because we knew the truly immeasurable difference it would make to the businesses we’re working with. We hope to build further on these new relationships in the future, supporting our partners to keep residents safe, secure, and comfortable in their homes.”

