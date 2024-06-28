New Building Safety Wiki launched to boost awareness and understanding of new fire safety regime

A comprehensive new, free online centre of building safety information has launched this month to help promote increased awareness of fire and life safety issues in the planning, commissioning, design, construction, surveying, maintenance, and management of buildings in the UK.
The Building Safety Wiki offers regular news updates, guidance, factual articles and expert insights on fire and building safety from a wide range of authoritative sources, all in one place.
Published in advance of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry final report and recommendations, the Wiki aims to help share vital knowledge and information regarding the new building safety regime in the UK, including the Building Safety Act 2022 and related fire safety legislation in all parts of the UK.
Much of the content is drawn from existing articles in the long-established Designing Buildings Wiki which already has more than 7 million users a year, 20,000 registered users and nearly 300 articles covering building safety topics.
That content, built up over more than 10 years, will be updated and added to on an ongoing basis.
Users can easily find relevant information for their projects or disciplines by using the Wiki’s search bar or quick links. Anyone can also contribute their knowledge and expertise to the Wiki, free of charge, adding or editing articles to fill any important information gaps.
The Building Safety Wiki is sponsored by LMC (Liz Male Consulting Ltd) and Enframe Consulting.
LMC is a public relations and communications consultancy that works with UK and international innovators, change-makers and thought leaders in property, construction and the built environment.
Liz Male, founding director of LMC, said:
“The new building safety regime affects all aspects of construction and the built environment, setting new standards, policies and processes to restore confidence in building safety. Yet in our conversations with professionals across the industry, we often find big gaps in knowledge, confusion about the new rules, or just assumptions that ‘this doesn’t apply to me’. The Grenfell Tower Inquiry report in September will shock the world yet again with its findings, so each of us needs to play our part in ensuring such a tragedy never happens again.”
Enframe specialises in construction and design consultancy for architects, providing expert technical guidance on the Building Safety Act.
Will Freeman, director of Enframe Consulting, said:
“This Building Safety Wiki is a significant step forward in creating a centralised hub for essential building safety information. Our mission is to provide a platform where knowledge is shared freely, contributing to safer building practices and ultimately saving lives. All architects, engineers, contractors and clients should have the knowledge they need to ensure compliance and enhance safety standards across the industry. I hope other fire and building industry experts will also come forward to keep adding vital information into this Wiki, and generations of students and industry professionals will benefit from the facts they learn here.”
Visit the Building Safety Wiki today at: https://www.designingbuildings.co.uk/Building_Safety_wiki
