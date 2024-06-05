Prologis UK launches Flexxtra, a market-first flexible warehouse leasing model

Prologis UK launches Flexxtra in partnership with supply chain experts Visku

Warehouse-as-a-service model allows businesses to outsource short-term warehousing needs

Kinaxia appointed as operator of Flexxtra following fit-out completion

Prologis UK, a leading owner, developer and investor of logistics property has launched a market-first flexible warehouse offering, Flexxtra, at Prologis Park Wellingborough West DC4.

Flexxtra, a warehouse-as-a-service offering, provides agile additional warehouse space to businesses on an as-needed, pallet-by-pallet basis. Both a convenient and flexible way to manage logistics needs, Flexxtra enables customers to react quickly to market conditions and manage peaks in demand, without the long-term commitment of traditional leasing. The all-in-one turnkey solution acts to simplify leasing by taking the operational responsibilities off the customer.

The Flexxtra service will be fulfilled at Prologis Park Wellingborough West DC4, a new building which has been fitted out to accommodate 70,000 pallets. As part of the service, Prologis UK has appointed Kinaxia Logistics, working alongside Visku and their Pallet Hotel platform to manage inbound receipts, insurance, and outbound fulfilment for customers so that they have a seamless experience.

Visku, a well-established supply chain solutions provider with in-depth experience and strong sector relationships, will oversee the day-to-day customer management. Building on its existing relationship with Prologis UK, with its flagship site located at DIRFT, Kinaxia Logistics, a leading logistics group operating in the transport, warehouse and fulfilment sector, will oversee operations on site.

DC4 is strategically located between London and the Midlands, providing an ideal location for businesses looking to strengthen their supply chain operations and is ideally positioned for access to the port of Felixstowe, a major gateway for imports into the UK. The unit is expected to be able to support between 10 and 30 customers at one time.

James Hemstock, Capital Deployment & Leasing Director at Prologis UK said: “Flexibility is something that we know businesses of all shapes and sizes are looking for when they lease warehousing space, especially to help with demand spikes throughout the year. Flexxtra is something we’ve been working with Visku on for quite some time and we’re certain it’ll bring something new – and much-needed – to the logistics property market. We hope to be the incubator space for UK PLC’s next big success story.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals