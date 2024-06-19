‘Reimagined’ State-of-the-Art Office Hub Is New Kid on the ‘Blok’ in Bristol Business Community

A contemporary workspace in the heart of Bristol’s bustling commercial district will officially launch this week following a £12m major refurbishment.

Set in Bristol’s city centre, BLOK can boast an unrivalled location with excellent transport networks via road, rail, and an international airport. Temple Meads Train Station is just an eight-minute walk away.

Already 60% let prior to practical completion and boasting a series of new tenants, including Coreus Projects, 5 Values Consulting, RWK Goodman and Nathaniel Lichfield Partners, the completed BLOK building will serve as a welcome addition to the city’s thriving business sector.

Offering 70,000 sq ft of modern workspace and a further 11,000 sq ft of occupier welfare and amenity space including communal lounge, meeting rooms, presentation spaces, independent coffee shop, courtyard garden, roof terrace and private gym.

Having purchased the tired 1980s-built property in 2021, real estate transformation specialists Boultbee Brooks decided against demolition and instead employed Mutiny Architecture & Design to come up with plans which could breathe new life into the existing structure.

The process of ‘reimagining instead of rebuilding’ prioritises sustainability and occupier experience reflected in the extensive building certification including high BREEAM, EPC, Fitwell, Activescore, and Wiredscore ratings.

Boultbee Brooks Managing Director, James Whitcher, comments “In line with our core ethos of ‘Repurpose, not Rebuild’, we’re passionate about reviving older buildings and giving them a new lease of life, with the aim of keeping our carbon footprint as low as possible.

“From the outset we committed to retaining the existing façade, instead prioritising expenditure in areas of the scheme that would deliver the highest level of day-to-day benefit for the occupiers using it, resulting in one of the most amenity rich workspaces in Bristol at a very competitive price point.

“We look forward to announcing and welcoming new businesses to Blok over the summer!”

Further space is available on flexible terms and layouts from 1,000 sq ft up to 12,000 sq ft.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals