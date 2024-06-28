Rendall & Rittner Receives Managing Agent of the Year Award at ACE Awards 2024

Leading managing agent Rendall & Rittner is thrilled to have received two prestigious awards at this year’s ACE Awards: ‘Managing Agent of the Year (15,001+ units)’ and ‘Resident Engagement Initiative’. This marks the fifth occasion that Rendall & Rittner has received the renowned Managing Agent of the Year award in the 6 years the awards have taken place. This achievement also follows the company’s recent ‘Property Manager of the Year’ award win at the RESI awards, meaning Rendall & Rittner currently holds the sector’s two most coveted awards.

The ACE Awards were presented at an awards dinner in London’s Old Billingsgate market on Friday 21st June. Hosted by The Property Institute (formerly ARMA and IRPM), the awards unite industry-leading managing agents, developers, and suppliers to celebrate the ‘leading lights among UK managing agents’.

The Managing Agent of the Year Award reflects Rendall & Rittner’s commitment to being a respected, responsible and trusted partner. With a portfolio of over 80,000 homes across the UK, Rendall & Rittner’s people led, technology enabled, service driven approach drives the company forward for the benefit of its customers, clients and residents. With each award entry vigorously scrutinised by an independent judging panel of senior property professionals, Rendall & Rittner’s success amongst such tough competition highlights a clear commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional service levels.

Rendall & Rittner was also presented with the inaugural Resident Engagement Initiative award, acknowledging the careful consideration placed on enhancing the experience of residents and developing a greater sense of community at developments across the portfolio. Supported by its Operations Team, Rendall & Rittner organises and runs a wide ranging calendar of activities and events, including festive gatherings, open mic nights, Recycle Week, wildlife photography competitions and F1 simulator events in partnership with Sky. Resident communication is also a priority for the managing agent, ensuring residents are regularly engaged on key topics such as building safety, façade remediation, and the cost of living.

Richard Daver, Group CEO at Rendall & Rittner comments: “At Rendall & Rittner, our strategic focus on driving change and innovation for our clients, customers and residents is at the forefront of everything we do. We are therefore thrilled that the ACE Awards judges have recognised the enthusiasm and dedication of our people once again this year as we continue to seek opportunities to enhance our service offering. Receiving both the prestigious Managing Agent of the Year and Resident Engagement Initiative awards is testament to the contribution and effort of all our people, especially so soon after being named Property Manager of the Year at the RESI awards.” For further information please visit: www.rendallandrittner.co.uk

