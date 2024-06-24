Winvic moves forward on second Lincolnshire County Council highways framework project

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has started work on the second project awarded to it under the Lincolnshire County Council highways framework contract.

Work has begun on the resurfacing and signal improvement scheme on Newland, between Carholme Road and Mint Street, along with sections of Wigford Way, Mint Lane and Lucy Tower Street.

As part of proposed works, Winvic will be improving multiple highway assets, including drainage, footways, kerbs, surfacing, traffic signals and road markings.

The General Works Lot contract is designed to deliver new infrastructure assets and improvements across the County over a four-year period.

Winvic commenced construction in April, and work is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Activities at Carholme Road and Lucy Tower Street junction feature the replacement and upgrade of existing signal equipment, new construction of traffic islands and footways replacements. Newland will see footpath replacements, and new carriageway surfacing.

Altogether it is expected some 9,800sq m of new carriageway will be placed, plus 2,200sq m of footpath asphalt, 100m of new drainage systems, alongside repair works on gullies and ironwork renewals.

Winvic will oversee traffic management, implementing lane closures and one-way restrictions on westbound Newland traffic. The resurfacing works will primarily occur overnight towards the end of the programme with full road closures in place.

As part of its social value commitments to the region, Winvic is also engaging local schools through careers talks and on an art project, which will see the pupils’ winning creations printed on the construction site hoarding.

Winvic is furthering its community support by donating copies of the ‘When I Grow Up’ book to local schoolchildren, has sponsored the Greenbank JFC U9s football team, and has installed defibrillators on city centre site hoardings.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Managing Director for Civils and Infrastructure, adds: We’re delighted to have been awarded our second highways scheme as part of the four-year Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) highways framework.

“We look forward to building an even stronger relationship with LCC’s team while delivering these transformative infrastructure improvements. Our commitment extends beyond construction through to actively engaging with the local community and promoting safety.

“We look forward to delivering these essential upgrades with minimal disruption and maximum benefits to nearby communities, businesses and road users.”

Jared Taylor, Winvic’s Contracts Director, adds: “We are very proud that Winvic is exceeding expectations on this project and that our dedication to positively impacting the local community is being warmly received. It’s truly a pleasure to be supporting schools in the county through our ongoing social value initiatives.

“Winvic is working extremely hard to ensure works are progressed quickly and efficiently to avoid disruption and long-lasting infrastructure improvements are delivered across Lincoln. Much of this success is due to our diligent and highly dedicated workforce.”

For more information on Winvic, the company's latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk.

