Advocating for Policy Reform to Maximise Green Belt Site Potential

A national planning and development consultancy has urged the Labour government to clarify national planning policy guidance, enabling local planning authorities (LPAs) to develop bespoke local policies that support investment and growth at developed Green Belt sites.

Following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ recent announcement on Green Belt development, Lichfields highlights the potential economic and social benefits of planning reform. Their newly published research points out the challenges posed by current national Green Belt policy guidance, which could hinder investment and prevent existing businesses from enhancing their facilities, remaining competitive, and delivering a range of essential services.

The report, titled ‘Major Developed Sites in the Green Belt – The Land That Policy Forgot?’, reveals that a portion of the Green Belt, which encompasses about 12.6% of England’s land area, is used for various purposes, including leisure and tourism with theme parks and other major attractions, education, medical institutions, business parks, and transport infrastructure. Lichfields notes that pre-2012 national policy recognised many of these areas as Major Developed Sites (MDS), providing clearer guidance on how LPAs should assess development proposals. However, this was removed by the 2012 National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which established more subjective, generalised guidance. This change removed the detailed guidance on how LPAs could identify, define, and guide development at such sites in local plans, potentially limiting these sites’ ability to evolve and contribute to local economies and services.

Ian York – Planning Director for Lichfields

Ian York, a Planning Director at Lichfields and co-author of the report, stated: “Our research shows that the majority of LPAs are adopting generalised policies that repeat national guidance. We must move away from a one-size-fits-all approach and adopt local, bespoke policies that recognise the unique characteristics of these sites. The report urges LPAs to engage with landowners and operators to create detailed policies that clearly define development parameters, ensuring these sites can thrive without compromising Green Belt integrity.”

The research indicates that of the 180 LPAs with Green Belt land, only a third have adopted criteria-based, bespoke policies, while two-thirds rely on generic NPPF guidelines. This local policy context creates uncertainty for owners and operators planning for their sites’ future, especially where there is a continuous need to renew and refresh attractions and overnight accommodation to remain attractive to visitors and competitive.

Additionally, there is a regional disparity in the policy approach, with the North West of England having the highest reliance on generic NPPF-based Green Belt policies, while the South East of England leads in bespoke policies.

York added: “National Government has a very important part to play. With the new Labour government’s commitment to update the NPPF within its first 100 days, there is a crucial opportunity to reintroduce policy guidance akin to the previous MDS framework. This will provide much-needed clarity and support for LPAs and developers alike.”

Lichfields urges policymakers to consider these recommendations seriously. Tailored local policies are essential to unlocking the full potential of developed Green Belt sites, enabling them to significantly contribute to local economies, enhance community services, and support sustainable growth across the UK.

