Affordable homes completed in Cotswold village

A new affordable housing development has been officially opened in a Cotswold village.

Gloucestershire-based housing association Bromford has completed the redevelopment of 14 former properties with 17 modern, energy efficient homes at Cross Tree Crescent in Kempsford. The new homes, which have all been let at social rent, the lowest cost tenure, have all got solar panels, a waste water heat recovery system and EV charging. The one and two bedroom homes were built by Bromford’s construction partners EG Carter, with the final homes handed over at the end of June.

The completion of the 17 new homes is the final phase of the two stage project, which began with the redevelopment of Oakley Flats, on a site opposite Cross Tree Crescent. The 10 new homes built in the first phase, by Speller Metcalfe included four bungalows and were completed in March 2023.

Bromford’s Project Manager Millie Nicholls said: “We’re really proud of the new homes we’ve built in Kempsford; they look stunning and I’m sure our customers will enjoy many happy years living here.

“The former properties both here and at Oakley Flats had deteriorated over the years and were increasingly expensive for customers to heat. We decided that regenerating them would be best for our customers and the village and by doing so we have added a total of 27 affordable, energy efficient rental properties into the village. There’s a real need for more affordable housing across the Cotswolds and in rural areas in particular where local people can often be priced out of living in the area they grew up in. As one of the country’s most successful builders of affordable housing, we determined to continue developing homes to meet this demand.”

Mathew Vye, Associate Director at E G Carter & Co Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have completed the final phase of the Kempsford development. Our collaboration with Bromford has been crucial in delivering these high-quality, affordable homes to the community. We hope these new properties will have a positive impact on the customers, offering them modern, energy efficient living spaces tailored to contemporary needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bromford, creating more opportunities to support and enhance communities through thoughtful and sustainable development.”

Bromford is the largest housing association in Gloucestershire, owning more than 12,000 homes across the county, including more than 5,000 in the Cotswold District Council area. Last month the Inside Housing Biggest Builders report named Bromford as the biggest builder of social rent homes over the past year.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals