AG Launches EPDs for over 370 Products

Fivemiletown headquartered Paving and Building Products firm, AG, has reinforced its position as a market leader in sustainable construction through the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for over 370 of its products.

The firm, which has manufacturing locations in Fivemiletown, Toome, and Carryduff, already has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry and is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations to an absolute minimum.

Created to encourage transparency across the construction industry, an EPD is a standardised formal document that quantifies a product’s environmental impact. It is based on a detailed life cycle assessment and verified by an accredited third party.

Recently awarded Sustainable Manufacturing Business of the Year at the prestigious Business Eye Awards, AG’s EPDs reflect the company’s dedication to innovation and its ongoing carbon reduction efforts.

Michael Davies, Head of Innovation and Carbon Reduction at AG said: “For many years, we have worked tirelessly to reduce our environmental impact and we are delighted to publish our Environmental Product Declarations.”

“A reflection of the continuous innovation we’ve employed to date, our EPDs will provide our customers with essential data that will enhance the sustainability credentials of their projects and provide them with a comprehensive overview of their scheme. We are extremely proud to be able to say that our facilities and products boast some of the industry’s lowest embodied carbon statistics.”

From 2019 to 2023, AG reported a 47.8% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, a significant achievement considering the firm’s extended operational hours and the construction of a new £3 million factory in 2023 to meet increased product demand. Additionally, AG reduced its Scope 3 emissions by 4.67% from 2021, underscoring its commitment to a greener future in construction.

Verified by EPD Hub, AG’s Environmental Product Declarations represent the latest in the firm’s series of sustainability initiatives. These efforts include a longstanding commitment to producing a significant portion of their product range using recycled aggregate and locally quarried materials.

AG’s commitment to energy efficiency is reinforced through regular reviews of its systems and procedures, driving continuous improvement. As part of its CSR strategy, the company has recently made a significant investment of over £5.4 million to modernise its plant, equipment, and technology, underscoring its dedication to sustainable practices and cutting-edge innovation.

AG’s CEO, Stephen Acheson commented, “At AG, sustainability isn’t merely a responsibility but a guiding principle that fuels our innovation and shapes our operations. Our EPDs mark a major milestone in our journey to reduce carbon emissions, providing transparent and comprehensive insights into the environmental footprint of our products. These documents and the data they contain underscore our commitment to creating high-quality, sustainable products, solidifying AG’s reputation as a leader in low-carbon solutions.”

For more information about AG, please visit ag.uk.com.

W: ag.uk.com.

T: +0121 796 3022

E: specifications@ag.uk.com

