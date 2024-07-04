Albany Park in Church Crookham to provide more rental and shared ownership homes

Vistry Group is to provide an extra 71 properties for shared ownership or rent at its Albany Park location in Church Crookham, where construction is nearing the halfway point and a new phase of homes has been released for sale.

The housebuilder is delivering an additional five shared ownership homes and 66 homes for private rent – over and above the 120 affordable properties for low-cost rent or shared ownership originally planned at Albany Park – as part of the company’s focus on partnership working.

Vistry is building a total of 300 homes at the development off Watery Lane, under its Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands.

Work has now been completed on 140 homes and on Saturday (25 May), Vistry officially launched the fourth phase of the development, which is being built under the Bovis Homes brand. A selection of properties were released onto the market and two have already been reserved.

Melanie Richards, sales and marketing director for Vistry Southern, said: “Our focus on delivering a mix of properties and tenures at Albany Park is having a positive effect on the availability of high-quality homes for people in this part of Hampshire.

“Providing more homes for shared ownership or rent gives more local people the opportunity to stay where they’ve grown up in and keep families close together in an area where the market might normally price them out. It also allows key workers and new people to move to this lovely village and enjoy living in a well-designed and energy-efficient new-built home.

“Our fourth phase of homes, which launched at the weekend, also offers a real mix of private homes to meet the needs of local people looking to buy, from one-bedroom maisonettes to three, four and five-bedroom houses.”

The 125 affordable homes at Albany Park include 78 homes for low-cost rent and 47 for shared ownership, with another 66 homes sold to high-quality private rental home provider Leaf Living.

Vistry Group is investing £5 million in local infrastructure and services as part of its planning agreement for the development. This includes a new 40-acre country park to the west of Albany Park, with Vistry investing £1.3 million in the upkeep of this natural green open space. This will help to encourage local biodiversity to the area as it will include new planting, wildlife habitats, boardwalks and footpaths.

Vistry will also contribute £2.7 million towards education, £600,000 for transport and more than £500,000 towards leisure and open spaces.

With many of the new homes now occupied, a new Co-op Food convenience store has opened within the development, off Redfields Lane, to serve the new community.

To find out more, visit bovishomes.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals