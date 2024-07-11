Algeco UK cleans-up in support of Ronald McDonald House Charity

The marketing team from Algeco UK, the leading storage accommodation and temporary building solutions provider, recently attended Ronald McDonald House Birmingham, donating their time to help keep the 65 bedrooms, communal kitchens and living room spaces clean for people who need accommodation when children are in hospital nearby.

Sunil Achtar, Bev Rutter, Daniel Glover, Stewart Perry and Jai Purewal were met on-site by Laura Bennett, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The team were taken for a tour of the facilities and provided insight into the incredible support and difference these accommodation buildings provide for families who find themselves in the unfortunate circumstances of caring for a sick child who is in hospital. Many think of these solutions as being short-term accommodation needs, but in some scenarios, these locations become a home away from home for families for months, even years.

After the tour, the team got their marigolds on and started cleaning for the rest of the day, ensuring windows, carpets, kitchens and living areas were left spotless. These small gestures can make a big impact and give those living through a challenging time one less thing to think about, so they may focus their energies purely on the health of their families.

The first Ronald McDonald House was opened in Philadelphia, USA, in 1974. Today, there are over 380 Ronald McDonald Houses in 64 countries around the world, accommodating families with hospitalized children who are being treated at nearby hospitals and medical facilities.

Algeco UK is a longstanding partner of McDonald’s, whose mascot is shared with the RMHC charity’s name. Primarily, the company has provided offsite build solutions, including McDonald’s Market Drayton, which was notably the UK’s first carbon net zero restaurant (using the UKGBC’s net zero carbon buildings framework) and the two-storey Drive-Thru restaurant in North Acton, London, also the first of its kind in the UK.

As a key partner to McDonald’s, Algeco UK has grown to be a long-standing supporter of the charity. In addition to this recent volunteering day by the Algeco UK marketing team at RMHC Birmingham, the company has been announced as the headline sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Day taking place in Manchester this July, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Park Country Club. This sold-out event will raise vital funds for the charity and is part of a network of golf days that take place across the country annually.

On volunteering at RMHC Birmingham, Sunil Achtar, Algeco UK Marketing Manager, said, “Our team was really happy to spend some time learning more about the incredible work of RMHC Birmingham and we are proud to have contributed in a small way to this wonderful cause. Algeco UK is dedicated to social value and making a positive impact in the communities we work in. Knowing you have made a difference is a great feeling and as a team-building exercise, it has been great to come together and do something that will help people who need support.”

Laura Bennett, Corporate Marketing Manager at RMCH, said, “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Algeco UK for their incredible team of volunteers who recently supported our Birmingham Ronald McDonald House. Their hard work in assisting with housekeeping duties, including cleaning communal kitchens, dining areas, living room spaces, and windows, made a significant difference. This generous support greatly eased the workload for our House team, allowing them to focus on other essential tasks such as room turnaround for families checking in and created a more comfortable and welcoming environment for our families. The team’s dedication and effort have had a profound impact, and we are deeply grateful for your contribution. Thank you, Algeco UK!”

Algeco UK has a company-wide target of volunteering 1,000 hours per annum to charitable causes. The organisation also recently took part in a construction industry football tournament organised by The Wates Group, with over £8,000 being collectively raised for PAPYRUS, a charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide in young people.

Algeco UK has developed the largest workspace fleet in the country, operating from strategically located service centres across the nation. The company recently delivered a full turnkey solution to MOD Stafford Barracks and is currently completing the rapid deployment of the brand-new Northampton School for Boys, a 1200-place new secondary school and sixth form, launching this summer.

