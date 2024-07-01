Balfour Beatty appoints Nick Crossfield as CEO of its UK Construction Services business

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has announced that Nick Crossfield will join the Group later this year as CEO of its UK Construction Services business.

Nick will be responsible for the strategic leadership of Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business, delivering on its business plans with a focus on further developing its presence in the growing infrastructure market – including the energy, defence and sustainable transportation sectors – as the partner of choice for notable customers and clients such as SCAPE, the Environment Agency, the NHS and Rolls Royce, as well as local authorities.

Nick will sit on the Executive Committee and report directly into Group Chief Executive, Leo Quinn.

Having studied Mechanical Engineering at Reading University, Nick has over 40 years’ experience within the industrial and engineering industries, starting his career as a graduate with BAE Systems, and going on to work with British Steel, Network Rail, and Siemens. Currently Nick is the Managing Director of Alstom Transportation’s UK and Ireland business, a role he has held since 2015.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to Balfour Beatty.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience working directly with Government on behalf of industry, as well as a strong track record of managing large businesses, successfully delivering sustainable profitable growth, and navigating highly regulated environments with a focus on driving operational improvements. His experience and understanding of the markets in which Balfour Beatty operates makes him perfectly positioned to lead our UK Construction Services business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nick Crossfield said, “I very much look forward to joining Balfour Beatty. I have watched with interest over the last ten years as the Group has continued to position and win work in its core markets and I look forward to continuing the successful delivery of national and local infrastructure across the UK”.

Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business consists of three business units: Scotland, Buildings – responsible for the delivery of construction projects in the aviation, health, defence, education and development sectors in England, and Civils – responsible for delivering civil engineering projects across the transportation (highways, public realm, and rail), flood and coastal defence, and industrial and energy sectors in England. As well as specialist brands Balfour Beatty Living Places, Balvac and Balfour Beatty Homes

