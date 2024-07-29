Balfour Beatty introduces human recognition standards across UK projects

Balfour Beatty has become the first Tier One contractor to mandate human recognition cameras on certain items of plant and machinery across all its UK operations.

According to the latest Work-related fatal injuries report by the Health and Safety Executive, the construction sector continues to account for the greatest number of workers involved in fatal incidents in the UK every year. Among these incidents, 18% of the injuries were from workers being struck by moving vehicles.

As part of its Zero Harm mission, Balfour Beatty has mandated human recognition technology to improve the people and plant interface risk.This latest technology is designed to proactively cover the “Blind Spots” around the plant. The cameras detect the human form and will trigger an alarm to alert pedestrians and the operator of the plant to the potential risk.

In addition to the camera, a ‘digital thumbs up’ system has also been introduced so plant operators can temporarily disable the machine to allow individuals to approach – creating a no entry sign outside the machine which turns into a green thumbs up symbol, when the operator signals that it is safe to approach.

Alongside the on-site alarms, data collection and sharing of hazards and incursions from the technology will enable site discussions and change individual and site behaviours.

Balfour Beatty will mandate human form recognition cameras on excavators above 13 tonnes, forward tipping dumpers over 6 tonnes, articulated dump trucks weighing more than 9 tonnes, rollers of 13 tonnes and above as well as telehandlers, dozers,and wheeled loaders.

Discussing the Group’s commitment to leveraging technology for safety, Balfour Beatty Chief Technology Officer Chris Johnson said:

“At Balfour Beatty, we believe that our long-term success is dependent upon our ability to keep our workforce, suppliers, subcontractors and members of the public safe. It is of utmost importance and our biggest priority.

“Today’s announcement is another important step towards eliminating harm across all Balfour Beatty projects. By mandating these new strident measures, we will continue this positive trajectory and ensure that everyone gets home safe, everyday.”

The human form recognition requirement for plants on Balfour Beatty projects across the UK came into effect in June this year and will be rolled out to supply chain partners as a standard in 2025.

