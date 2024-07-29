Bedford Academy Gets Green Light for £12m Extension

Plans for a twelve-million-pound extension at Bedford Academy have been approved, marking a significant step forward in its ambitious expansion strategy.

The extension on Mile Road will see 16 state-of-the-art classrooms alongside changing rooms, a dining area, and community café added to the school’s facilities.

The new classrooms will have a bright, safe and simple design, with whiteboards and ICT facilities, catering for an additional 300 students.

Following the extension, Bedford Academy is set to be one of the largest secondary schools in Bedford Borough, with ambitious plans to reach a total of 1,800 pupils by 2029.

The two-storey extension will operate to high energy efficiency levels with ‘U Values’ that ensure minimal heat loss through the facade of the building, as well as designed to achieve Net Zero Carbon in Operation.

Multi-disciplinary firm Pick Everard, operating through Perfect Circle and accelerated under the SCAPE Consultancy framework, has been appointed by Bedford Borough Council to project manage the scheme, alongside GSSArchitecture and Ashe Construction.

Sean Conneely, director of project management at Pick Everard, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to provide much-needed additional pupil places and facilities for the children of Bedford and the local community.

“Working collaboratively with the design and construction team, we have engaged with user groups to influence the design, and we will deliver a ‘Net Zero Carbon in Operation’ sustainable building ready for use in September 2025.”

The versatility and flexibility of the space will allow Bedford Academy to function as a community hub outside of school learning hours for football, basketball, badminton, faith groups and dance schools.

The multi-use space will also include a kitchen, dining hall and community cafe with Wi-Fi and will be open to parents and visitors during evening and weekend activities, with space for up to 300 people in one sitting.

Chris Chapman, partner at GSS, said: “The building and materials have been carefully chosen to provide a modern and contemporary addition to Bedford Academy.

“We have listened to students, staff and local community groups to ensure that we have designed a modern sustainable building set in the heart of the local community, and we are looking forward to seeing it progress in the future.”

A silent study area and office spaces for staff to work will be also included and 300 student lockers will be installed.

20 new car parking spaces, disabled parking and four electric vehicle spaces will be created. The school will also add 77 new cycle spaces to encourage sustainable travel to school.

The project is expected to be completed for the 25/26 school year.

Bedford Academy, which is part of the HEART Academies Trust, has a reputation for promoting high standards and good relationships with all members of the local community to ensure that everyone can reach their full potential.

In addition to the educational work, the relationship between Pick Everard and Bedford Borough Council has also seen it undertake cross-sector operations in the region, with healthcare centres, heritage works, residential, and commercial projects amongst its portfolio, alongside the new railway station in Wixams.

For more information on Pick Everard and the services it provides, visit: www.pickeverard.co.uk/

