British Safety Council concerned at continued rise in work-related deaths in Britain

Commenting on the latest Health and Safety Executive data, showing a rise in work-related deaths in Great Britain for the second consecutive year, Dr Julie Riggs, Director of Education and Membership, British Safety Council, said: “The rise in work-related fatalities, as reported by the Health and Safety Executive, serves as a stark reminder that we cannot become complacent about the health and safety of workers. Put simply, the consequences of poor health and safety are too great a price to pay.

“For 50 years, the general direction of travel has seen safer workplaces with falling numbers of workplace deaths and non-fatal injuries; that for a second year this trend has reversed is cause for concern. It sends a message that we need to prioritise worker health and safety, understand the causes of rising fatalities, and take targeted action to return to falling figures and safer workplaces for all.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals