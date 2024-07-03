City & Country announce wave of promotions

Family-owned developer City & Country has announced several new promotions as the business continues to grow its operations across the UK.

Amongst those promoted include Lee Kirtland, who has been promoted to Regional Design Manager based in the East region.

Lee has been fundamental in helping to proactively solve problems ahead of construction, constantly striving to improve the performance and design of our developments.

Sharyn King was also promoted to Head of Finance. Sharyn manages the finance team function at the company and will lead day-to-day operations. While Adam Van-West has been appointed Commercial Director in the West region in recognition of his contribution to the business in the last two years with commercial procedures, team improvements, and helping to enhance the Western region. Other promotions include David Haskell to Build Manager and Matt Ward to Project Manager.

Lee Kirtland, comments: “Building on our reputation for high-quality design across our heritage and new build projects, I am committed to developing our exciting pipeline with a focus on retaining these details whilst ensuring our homes align with the forthcoming Future Homes Standard. I am delighted to be promoted to contribute to the business’ aspirations in the Eastern Region, as part of its wider five-year growth plan.”

Wayne Douglas, Managing Director at City & Country, added: “I’m delighted to share our latest round of promotions at City & Country to help support our ambitious growth plans. We still have a lot to do and a long way to go but with the Team’s assistance to continuously improve our business, I’m confident we will get where we need to be sooner. Our people are crucial to our success and growth and this year’s promotions are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team across our business. Congratulations to all these individuals and their achievements over the last 12 months.”

