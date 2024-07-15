Commercial landlord market study confirms that providing EV charging increases customer footfall, retains tenants and increases site dwell times

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid-charging network, has released research confirming that nearly nine in ten UK commercial landlords (87%) surveyed feel that installing public EV charging at their sites is important for attracting new; and retaining existing customers (86%).

After polling 500 commercial landlords across the UK, Osprey found that the vast majority think that providing public EV chargers brings numerous commercial benefits. An overwhelming 86% said that it is important for retaining customers, while over four fifths (84%) said that it increases their chances of being able to rent their space out to businesses, decreasing void rates.

Similarly, 85% believe that EV charging is important for ensuring their site is an in-demand space in the future whilst three-quarters (75%) said that it leads to longer dwell times from visitors, and 72% think that it leads to increased total customer footfall.

The survey also found that commercial landlords agree on the environmental and health benefits of EV charging. Four in five (80%) believe it supports local decarbonisation efforts, with 78% agreeing it leads to better air quality, and three-quarters (75%) saying it reduces noise pollution on site.

With the roll-out of public EV chargers continuing at a rapid rate, installing EV charging at commercial spaces continues to remain a priority for UK commercial landlords. Nearly three-quarters (72.4%) currently offer public EV charging at up to half of their spaces.

Jake Goldby, Head of Acquisitions at Osprey Charging, said:

“Installing public EV charging is becoming an essential requirement for UK commercial landlords who want to stay competitive and meet customer demands. From the financial benefits of higher customer footfall and greater future renting opportunities to the environmental benefits, this research has provided us with fascinating insights into why more and more are offering EV charging on their sites.

“Partnering with commercial landlords has been integral for Osprey in allowing us to increase the roll-out of our charging infrastructure, which now has over 1,000 public high-powered EV chargers in rural and urban locations across the UK. We’re delighted to see that this research shows that they remain committed to supporting the roll-out of public charging infrastructure across the UK.”

