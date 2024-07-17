Conlon transforms Wilmslow High School with multi-million pound expansion

Conlon Construction has concluded a multi-year project at Wilmslow High School, facilitating a substantial increase in capacity to 360 places for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Funded by Cheshire East Council and procured through the North West Construction Hub Framework, the extensive expansion permits a school transition from a 10-form to 12-form entry, elevating its capacity to new heights.

The project encompassed a diverse range of enhancements, including a striking single-storey 1500m² extension to the main school building alongside extensive internal remodelling. Externally, upgrades to car parks, a new drop-off area, and the construction of a cutting-edge 1500m² sports barn are set to enhance the school’s overall sports amenities and visitor experience.

Internally, a key highlight of the project lies in the transformative redesign of the technology department, which features a central corridor linking various teaching areas while seamlessly integrating with the newly constructed extension.

Darren Lee, commercial director at Conlon Construction, said: “This multifaceted project necessitated seamless collaboration among our teams, on-site staff, Cheshire East Council, and neighbouring residents. The journey to completion underscores the strength of our partnerships, adeptly addressing any complexities and the logistical challenges of systematically closing parts of the school, to ultimately ensure minimal disruption to students’ experiences.

“Our extensive education experience equips us with a deep understanding of fundamental best practice principles and the importance of meeting critical deadlines. It has been immensely rewarding to deliver a project that bolsters the capacity of this highly sought-after high school.”

Ruth Powley, headteacher at Wilmslow High School, said: “It’s been a long challenging project, but we are really delighted with the outcomes for our students and the Wilmslow community. Conlon Construction have been great to work with, and we’ve enjoyed collaborating with them on this significant improvement to our school environment.

Claire Williamson, Cheshire East Council’s director of education, strong start and integration, said: “This is really good news for families in Cheshire East – and delivers an additional 300 pupil places on site at Wilmslow High School.

“Enhancing education provision in the borough is one of the council’s key priorities and it is very pleasing to see this substantial and complex multi-million-pound project come to successful fruition.”

