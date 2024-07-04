Consort Architectural Hardware Launches RIBA-Approved CPD on Ironmongery Finishes

Consort Architectural Hardware, a specialist manufacturer and supplier of architectural hardware solutions, has launched a new RIBA-approved CPD training course, titled ‘Architectural Ironmongery Finishes: Finding the Right Balance‘.

Delivered by accredited experts at Consort and part of the ‘Design, Construction and Technology’ RIBA core curriculum topics, the course explores the pivotal role that finishes play relative to the durability, aesthetics and functionality of architectural hardware products, and is designed to help educate architects, specifiers and other industry professionals involved throughout the hardware specification process.

During the course, attendees will learn of the complexities and nuances of different coating methods, with detailed sections covering the process, applications and the opportunities and obstacles associated with Living Finishes, Surface Finishes, Powder Coatings, Electroplating and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD). The course also examines industry regulations and standard considerations; including BS EN 1906:2012, BS EN 1670:2010 and BS EN 179:2008, before reviewing the environmental impact, energy efficiency and sustainability fundamentals aligned with each finish type.

David Gray – Director of Operations at Consort Architectural Hardware

David Gray DipGAI, RegAI, Director of Operations at Consort Architectural Hardware, discusses the launch: “Whether restoring a heritage site or designing a modern space, choosing the most appropriate architectural ironmongery finish is essential in enhancing a project’s aesthetics and ensuring the longevity and performance of hardware solutions.

“With a long-standing expertise in this area, Consort is proud to launch a new RIBA-approved CPD. Our course has been developed to support professionals in making informed decisions on future building projects and covers the fundamentals of ironmongery finishes whilst demonstrating key factors such as material compatibility, corrosion resistance and environmental considerations.

“Our session will act as an invaluable resource for those looking to develop their knowledge and understanding on architectural ironmongery finishes and we welcome architects, specifiers and industry professionals to register for this CPD.”

The new course will run for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, with additional time allocated for questions and answers at the end. Following successful completion of the course, attendees will be presented with a CPD certificate, recognised by RIBA and supported by the CPD certification service. To register for the CPD, visit: www.ribacpd.com/consort-architectural-hardware/235535/overview/.

For more on Consort Architectural Hardware, visit: www.consort-hw.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals