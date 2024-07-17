Construction milestone reached as Ideal Heating R&D centre takes shape

A new research and development centre is taking shape in Hull, as a major manufacturer continues to invest in its long-term future in the city.

Ideal Heating’s UK Technology Centre will support the development of low carbon technologies, including heat pumps, and drive further innovation in the way homes can be heated sustainably.

After a competitive tender process, Ideal Heating appointed Henry Boot Construction as lead contractor on the project.

The project is backed by more than £2m of seed capital funding from Humber Freeport, having been identified as a significant project which will help the region decarbonise its industries and transition to a net zero economy.

The steelwork for the UK Technology Centre is now in place, with work on the new facility moving forward at pace.

Craig Finn, Director at Henry Boot Construction said:

“We are delighted to be delivering this significant technology centre in Hull.

“Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of our business, so it’s a pleasure to be working with a company that shares these values, alongside playing our part in contributing to a greener future for the UK.

“Like us, Ideal Heating is always looking to integrate new technologies and be at the forefront of the sector — in particular, trying to deliver more innovative low-carbon solutions — so this partnership was the perfect fit.”

Ideal Heating Chief Operations Officer, Jason Speedy, further emphasised the importance of innovative technologies:

“The UK Technology Centre represents a significant investment in more ways than one.

“We’re part-way through a £60m development programme at our National Avenue headquarters in Hull, largely focused on heat pump production, distribution and innovation. The R&D facility forms a key part of that programme.

“But, more than that, the UK Technology Centre signals a new chapter in our 100-plus years of history in Hull. It will enable us to continue the evolution of the products which will heat homes for decades to come.”

The UK Technology Centre will provide a purpose-designed new home for Ideal Heating’s expert R&D team, which has an increasing range of engineering roles related to design, development, electronics, simulation and product testing.

The 38,000 sq ft facility will house a heat pump testing area, workshop spaces and a training room, as well as new laboratory facilities.

In addition to increasing Ideal Heating’s R&D capacities, the Technology Centre will boast excellent sustainability credentials, with roof-mounted solar panels and air source heat pumps.

LED lighting and controls will also help to reduce energy consumption within the building and high-performance building fabrics will reduce heat loss.

The facility is set to be operational in early 2025 and will house a range of simulators, test rigs and environmental chambers, all of which will advance the efficiency and performance of Ideal Heating’s product portfolio.

