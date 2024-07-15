Currys to Invest in 50 of Its Largest Stores This Year

Currys has announced a significant investment in its store portfolio, with 50 of the retailer’s stores set to undergo a revamp this year.

The electronics retailer stated that a blended in-store and online omnichannel model remains crucial to its customers, with two-thirds using stores to make their purchases.

Under the new changes, the stores will introduce new categories and seasonal showcases, as well as an enhanced focus on revitalising entrance spaces.

New categories will include health and beauty, pet technology, portable power, and fitness – which the retailer said aligns with current consumer trends.

Seasonal ranges will encompass categories such as BBQs and gardening equipment in summer, back-to-school tech and supplies in autumn, and new gifting ranges and services in winter.

Currys’ investment in its ‘megastores’ has already commenced, with its branches in Swindon, Merry Hill, Brentford, and Solihull recently relaunching.

The retailer – which operates 301 stores in the UK and Ireland – recently announced that it would be reimagining the layouts of 65 of its medium-sized stores. Overall, this brings the total number of stores that Currys plans to transform this year to 115.

Matthew Speight, Director of Stores at Currys, said: “The investment in these 50 megastores builds on what we’ve already achieved this year so far, and I can’t wait to hear the feedback from inside and outside of the business on the new categories and seasonal items.

“I continue to be blown away by the incredible teams around the business who work tirelessly to make such milestones a reality for our customers. Yet again, kudos to the colleagues – let’s keep building on the UK’s leading omnichannel retailer position and pushing to provide a best-in-class, easy-to-shop experience for our amazing customers.”

