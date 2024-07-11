Development and Fund Duo Sign Steelwork as Winvic Progresses its first Life Sciences Sector Scheme in Cambridge

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects has welcomed leaders from new client Aitchison Developments and funders Savills Investment Management to the Bourn Quarter site in Cambridge to mark the steel frame erection with a signing ceremony. Winvic is progressing its first Life Sciences project at pace and the nine facilities, targeting Net Zero Carbon in construction, will be constructed by the end of this year.

People from each of the organisations signed a steel member which will be installed in Unit 16, the largest building on the 4.66 Ha site.

Team members from Aitchison Developments and Savills Investment Management signing a steel member to be installed in Unit 16 at Bourn Quarter

Bourn Quarter is a best-in-class Life Sciences, Research and Development, production and storage development offering space for a broad spectrum of businesses, and Winvic is delivering nine facilities in six buildings within Phase 2, totalling 144,330 sq ft. Three industrial units – 17,800 sq ft, 16,010 sq ft and 21,400 sq ft – are detached and the remaining six facilities will be constructed in adjoining pairs. The connected buildings range from 6,880 sq ft to 11,630 sq ft.

Bourn Quarter Phase 2 CGI plan

The scheme will achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating and EPC A+ and Winvic is delivering the project in line with the clients’ aspirations to achieve Net Zero Carbon in construction.

Each facility comprises a single-storey office space – ranging from 1,870 sq ft to 5,360 sq ft – which Winvic will fit out to CAT A standard. Winvic’s contract also comprises all associated service installations and the construction of on-site roads, yards and car parks.

The facilities will be complete by December 2024. However, the scheme will reach practical completion in the Spring when Winvic will have finished the extensive planting scheme; a total of 351 trees alongside shrubs and multiple insect blocks, significantly enhancing Biodiversity on the site.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, said: “We were delighted to welcome partners from Bourn Quarter’s funders and developer, and they were delighted with our construction progress. The start of a steel frame erection programme is always an exciting milestone, and the signing of the steel member is a meaningful way to mark that progress. Entering the Life Sciences sector marks another significant enhancement to Winvic’s project portfolio.

“I’d like to thank new client Aitchison Developments for putting their trust in Winvic to deliver Phase 2 of Bourn Quarter, a ‘small-box’ development primed for Life Sciences and Research and Development companies. And also, to the Winvic team for once again bringing their sustainability expertise, passion for quality delivery and commitment to safe but swift delivery.”

Harry Aitchison, Development Manager, Aitchison Developments commented: “Following the successful letting of Phase 1 we are delighted to be working with Winvic to deliver Phase 2 at Bourn Quarter to provide much-needed high-quality space to the Cambridge market. It has been great working with Winvic to try and improve on every aspect of the scheme from our Net Zero Carbon aspirations to the quality and finish of the buildings. The speed at which Winvic are attacking the programme is impressive and the team on site have been very considerate to our Phase 1 tenants throughout.”

Tom Bird, Director from Savills added: “Following lots of hard work from the team through planning and procurement, its brilliant to see Winvic continuing to push the project forward through the construction stage. The drive and can-do attitude of the Winvic team gives us confidence that works will be completed to allow occupation from Q1 2025. Savills Project Management are delighted to be leading another project on behalf of Aitchison Developments and Savills Investment Management whilst adding more experience to our proven track record within the life sciences/mid tech sector.”

For more information on Winvic, the company's latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk.

