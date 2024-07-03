Flagship hotel opens in Sheffield City Centre

McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to have handed over Heart of the City’s flagship hotel.

Forming part of the wider Heart of the City scheme in Sheffield City Centre, the project involved the demolition of existing buildings along Pinstone Street, with the retention of a four-storey masonry Victorian façade. Behind the retained façade, a new steel-framed Radisson Blu Hotel was constructed.

The hotel includes 154-bedrooms, flexible banqueting and meeting spaces, and an upmarket rooftop bar and terrace affording views over the Peace Gardens.

Renowned for its unparalleled service and style, the arrival of Radisson Blu is seen as a key driver in helping attract new business opportunities. Raising the city’s profile as a major destination for business and leisure.

Construction works also included the refurbishment of the existing Gaumont Building, with retention of the structural frame, to transform the former cinema and nightclub into a mixed-use leisure complex with retail units at ground level.

The site is prominent within the centre of the city and located in the city centre conservation area. Facing principal city landmarks such as City Hall on Barker’s Pool, and the Town Hall and Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street.

McLaughlin & Harvey Operations Director Gary Bell commented,

“As the main contractor for this flagship project, we’re proud to hand it over to Sheffield City Council. This has been an interesting but challenging project, retaining the historic Victorian façade while completing the hotel and leisure facilities to a high-quality modern standard. Our approach involved careful pre-planning and regular reviews of the ongoing impact of our works to maintain a positive image of the site. This couldn’t of happened without the commitment and collaboration of our project team and supply chain partners.”

Kate Josephs, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council, said,

“We are delighted that our new Radisson Blu hotel is now open. Our significant investment and regeneration projects in the city centre are helping us attract some world-class brands and Radisson Blu undoubtedly raises the bar for hospitality in South Yorkshire. It will be a tremendous asset to Sheffield, featuring a public rooftop bar and restaurant, conference and event spaces to support our business community, and setting a new benchmark for accommodation that will help us attract visitors from far and wide.”

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, added,

“Radisson Blu is recognised across the globe for its quality and style, and perfectly reflects the ambition and impact of Heart of the City. A lot of hard work has gone into making this hotel a reality and I’m incredibly proud of Sheffield Council, Queensberry and the whole project team.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals