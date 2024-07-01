GMI Construction Group completes £24m Birmingham student scheme

GMI Construction Group has completed the £24m Pershore Junction purpose-built student accommodation in Birmingham on schedule – with rooms already being reserved ready for Autumn term.

The 167 bed state-of-the-art development in the suburb of Stirchley consists of 101 studios and also features a student hub, communal spaces and enhanced retail space.

Led by specialist student developer Alumno, the vibrant living space is ideally located for the city’s universities, together with Birmingham’s School of Dentistry.

A launch event marking its completion was hosted by Alumno and was attended by the delivery team and key stakeholders. It also coincided with an Alumno-sponsored Birmingham student photography competition and exhibition organised by Photo North which featured a series of talks by notable photographers.

Designed by Birmingham-based Howells, the Woh Hup-funded scheme incorporates brickwork and terracotta detailing that reflects the area’s architectural heritage while also providing the building with a distinct identity.

A highlight of the development is an interior poetry garden, a unique and peaceful social space created in collaboration with Birmingham Poet Laureate Casey Bailey and Writing West Midlands. The garden includes landscaping, seating, and cycle stands.

Situated at the intersection of Dogpool Lane and Pershore Road, Pershore Junction has successfully transformed the former BT brownfield site and its completion strengthens Alumno’s successful partnership with GMI Construction Group, which recently delivered the nine-storey Church Inn student scheme in Manchester and the Terry Frost Building, a 411-bed student accommodation, in Leeds.

David Campbell, Alumno Managing Director said: “It is wonderful to see this dynamic building come to life and provide accommodation for Birmingham’s expanding student population. Working with the local authority and community was integral to the buildings’ success and it has re-energised the overlooked site to offer a unique student experience and enhance this vibrant university town.”

Gareth Jones, GMI Construction’s Divisional Managing Director in the Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see Pershore Junction completed, which will help tackle the shortfall in high-quality student accommodation in the city. This development underscores GMI’s expertise in constructing multi-occupancy buildings, particularly in the student sector, and highlights our ongoing successful partnership with Alumno.”

Philip Johnson, Head of Investment at Woh Hup, added: “We are delighted to launch this new property at Pershore Junction to add to our existing portfolio of more than a thousand student beds in the UK.

“We are extremely grateful to the Alumno and GMI teams for their support in delivering a best-in-class building and look forward to welcoming students in September. We continue to look for further development and funding opportunities around the Selly Oak and adjacent areas.”

Alan McCartney, Partner at Howells, said: “Pershore Junction contributes appropriately to the ongoing transformation of Stirchley, with the design delivering a contemporarily crafted brick and terracotta building, which remains clearly of its place. “Stirchley is a fantastic part of Birmingham and the quality the whole team have been able to deliver will serve to set the benchmark for new buildings coming forward in the area.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals