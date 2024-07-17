Greggs Unveils Plans for Major Distribution Centre

Bakery chain Greggs has announced plans for a new National Distribution Centre at Symmetry Park in Kettering. The planning application details a 311,551 sq ft logistics space on a 25.1-acre plot, part of Greggs’ strategic growth plan that necessitates significant investment in supply chain capacity.

Currently operating 2,500 shops, Greggs has set its sights on expanding to over 3,000 shops in the UK. The new distribution centre will enhance its ability to supply ambient and chilled products directly to its growing network of outlets.

Tritax Symmetry is also seeking planning permission for an additional 100,000 sq ft, allowing Greggs to further expand the site. This building will form a key part of Symmetry Park, which spans 136 acres and has outline planning permission for a total of 2,310,000 sq ft of logistics floor space.

Subject to planning approval, Greggs expects the new centre to be operational in the first half of 2027.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals