Hampton by Hilton to Debut at London Heathrow

Hilton has announced the signing of Hampton by Hilton London Heathrow Bath Road, marking the brand’s debut at Europe’s busiest airport, as part of a franchise agreement with Acre Hotels Ltd, part of the Westcombe Group.

Conveniently located near the M4 motorway, the hotel will be a short 7-minute drive from Heathrow Airport Terminals 2 and 3, with easy access to Central London in 30 minutes via the Elizabeth Line.

The 157-room hotel will offer onsite parking and Hampton by Hilton’s signature amenities including flexible communal spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi and a hot breakfast, and a retail market for on-the-go food, drink and essentials. Each room will benefit from the brand’s refreshed interior design with warm colour palettes, a work desk, and a 55” HDTV, ensuring a welcoming and functional atmosphere for all guests.

Graham Dodd, managing director, development, UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: “We are thrilled to announce Hampton by Hilton’s debut at London Heathrow, strategically located to serve travellers at Europe’s busiest airport. As we continue to expand our presence at this key global gateway, we are committed to providing dependable, friendly service and comfortable stays for all guests, whether they are preparing for a flight or unwinding after a long journey.”

Hampton by Hilton London Heathrow Bath Road joins a growing portfolio of Hilton properties in the area, including the Hilton Garden Inn London Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3, Hilton London Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, Hilton London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, and DoubleTree by Hilton London Heathrow Airport.

Guests of all Hilton properties can benefit from the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme, allowing members who book directly with Hilton to earn Points for hotel stays and experiences. Hilton Honors members can also unlock access to instant rewards and benefits, such as contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.

Kamal Pankhania CEO of the Westcombe Group commented: “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Hilton, building on our previous work with the business with another franchise agreement. Two of our Group Companies, Westcombe Construction Limited and Acre Hotels Limited, will manage the construction and subsequent operation of the hotel. We’re very much looking forward to delivering another top-quality hotel for an excellent brand, and adding to the significant number of hotels in Westcombe Group’s development portfolio.”

