Iconic BT Tower Set to Become a Hotel

The BT Tower has been sold to MCR, which plans to transform the 620-foot structure into a luxury hotel. In a deal valued at £275 million, MCR Hotels has agreed to purchase the tower from the BT Group. They intend to collaborate with Heatherwick Studio to establish the Grade II listed building as “an iconic hotel, opening its doors for generations to enjoy.”

The communications tower, inaugurated in 1965 by Prime Minister Harold Wilson, has served as a hub for the UK’s communication networks and a key global interchange point for live television. With the shift to cloud-based services, BT Group will now relocate to more “modern and efficient premises.”

The top floor of the BT Tower was open to the public as a restaurant until 1971, but has since been used exclusively for BT’s corporate and charity events. The tower’s “infoband” screen, known for displaying adverts and messages, was notably utilised during the COVID-19 pandemic to convey public health messages.

Simplifying BT Group’s Portfolio

The sale of the BT Tower aligns with BT’s strategy to reduce the number of offices in its estate from over 300 to around 30, streamlining its property footprint.

Brent Mathews, Property Director of BT Group, commented: “The BT Tower sits at the heart of London and we’ve been immensely proud to be the owners of this important landmark since 1984. It’s played a vital role in carrying the nation’s calls, messages and TV signals, but increasingly we’re delivering content and communication via other means. This deal with MCR will enable BT Tower to take on a new purpose, preserving this iconic building for decades to come.”

MCR anticipates that it will take several years for the BT Group to completely vacate the premises.

