Industry comment following King’s Speech – Managing Director, Gary Cramp of McLaren Construction Midlands and North

Managing Director of McLaren Midlands and North, Gary Cramp, said: “Following the recent election and this afternoon’s King’s Speech, we are feeling ambitious about the UK’s targets to enhance economic growth through the measures outlined. The government will aim to ‘Get Britain Building’ through the planning reform, to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing and the English Devolution Bill will introduce increased powers for combined authorities and local leaders.
“With the government focusing on enhancing Britain’s position as a leading industrial nation, the transport and industrial and logistics sectors will be key areas for growth, and we are feeling positive about the future economic benefits and opportunities that new powers for combined authorities and mayors in the Midlands and North region, will bring to local communities.”
