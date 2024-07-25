Infopro Digital acquires UKREiiF organisers Built Environment Networking Ltd

Infopro Digital, a leading business information services company, has acquired Built Environment Networking Ltd which runs UKREiiF (The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum), a must-attend event for the real estate, property and infrastructure communities.

The acquisition will strengthen Infopro Digital’s position as a leading international business-to-business trade show and event provider in the construction, built environment and public sector verticals.

Infopro Digital’s portfolio includes SIMI, a French trade show that attracts 26,000 attendees, and is similar to UKREiiF as both events are heavily attended by investors, developers and the public sector.

UKREiiF enhances Infopro Digital’s presence in the UK, where it runs leading brands in their fields such as Risk.net (risk management), Haynes (automotive) and Barbour ABI (construction). Infopro Digital operates five offices with more than 450 staff in the UK, while employing more than 4,000 worldwide.

The announcement sees Keith and Amanda Griffiths, the founders of Built Environment Networking Ltd leave the business. Keith said of the acquisition: “Infopro Digital is the ideal partner to continue the development of UKREiiF, ensuring that the values and quality of UKREiiF are preserved. I’m confident that under their stewardship UKREiiF will reach new heights and continue to serve our community with excellence.”

Nathan Spencer has been promoted to Managing Director and will head up the UKREiiF business unit within the Infopro Digital portfolio. He added: “We have a long serving team who’ve worked on UKREiiF, all of whom have been instrumental in creating, delivering and growing UKREiiF to what it is today – and we cannot wait to kickstart the next phase of our journey alongside Infopro Digital.”

Built Environment Networking Ltd announced in 2023 that the business had moved to an employee ownership model. Founder and Executive Chairman of Infopro Digital, Christophe Czajka, said: “UKREiiF has become a key event for the real estate, property and infrastructure communities in a short time. We admired how it achieved this by offering relevant content, high-quality networking and a great delegate experience. We also recognise the huge efforts it made to support equality, diversity and inclusion.”

