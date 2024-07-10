Kirklees Cabinet Approves £23M Capital Investment Programme for 2024-2026

On Tuesday 9 July, Cabinet members approved the proposed allocations for essential capital delivery, investment, and wellbeing projects for 2024-2026.

The budget aims to address urgent and essential condition, health and safety, and service delivery issues within the Council’s portfolio of land and buildings, whilst facilitating a programme of refurbishments and remodelling and in some cases rationalisation to ensure that council owned operational buildings can remain fit for use and make essential savings where necessary.

The programme of works will address the modernisation of key council buildings and enable more local based services to operate from them.

This Investment will cover many areas across the councils current building stock, undertaking urgent condition and health and safety works to ensure that public spaces remain safe for use and within legislation, and that the council can continue to serve their local communities across Kirklees. Some of the upcoming works include venues such as Oakwell Hall, Tolson Museum, The Walsh Building in Dewsbury, Huddersfield Upperhead Row Bus Station car park.

CGI – Huddersfield Upperhead Row Bus Station CGI – Huddersfield Upperhead Row Bus Station

Now this item has been approved the council will look to develop, design and where necessary procure the delivery of this programme of works for the next financial year.

David Shepherd, Executive Director of Place, Kirklees Council, said:

‘’The council is committed to making sure its portfolio of buildings is safe, secure, and sustainable for the future. Providing appropriate spaces for service delivery and community activities.

‘’We have a large portfolio of buildings, which have come into our ownership over many years and over time the services we deliver and the needs of the communities we deliver them for have changed. By continually reviewing our properties, investing in those that continue to meet our needs and looking at a more appropriate future for those that do not, we can make sure we are making the best use of our resources for the benefit of Kirklees.’’

For more information please contact chelsey.warvill@kirklees.gov.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals