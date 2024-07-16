LB Navana adds two new prestigious London sites to its books

Specialist property manager LB Navana has been appointed as the managing agent for two prestigious sites in London: The Arc and The Haydon.

The Arc, situated at the heart of London, is a 340,000 square foot mixed use scheme with a mixture of retail and office space, and 100 residential apartments. With its iconic architecture and unparalleled amenities, the site is a short walk away from Old Street and Liverpool Street stations. LB Navana has been involved with the mobilisation of the site for a number of years and recently welcomed its first residents.

Similarly, The Haydon, a flagship development by Regal London, epitomises contemporary living in the heart of the Square Mile. The Haydon represents modern urban living, comprising of 87 luxury homes, set in a landscaped courtyard. LB Navana will bring to life its vision for elevating the residential experience and will work to foster a sense of community within the development.

LB Navana will be responsible for the day-to-day estate management, including the maintenance of the common areas and ensuring the compliance with all the latest health and safety legislation. With a focus on proactive maintenance, personalised service, and community engagement, LB Navana says it is dedicated to enhancing the living experience for residents while maximising the value for property owners.

Ian Jones, Group Chief Operating Officer, LB Navana, said: “We are thrilled to be entrusted with the management of The Arc and The Haydon. Both developments represent the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication in London’s property landscape, and we are committed to delivering unparalleled service to residents and stakeholders alike.”

