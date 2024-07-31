Milence begins development of its first UK charging hub in Immingham, pioneering sustainable transport in the region

The hub is strategically located, with Immingham being a pivotal hub for transportation and logistics in the UK and Europe.

This milestone marks Milence’s commitment to advancing sustainable transport solutions and supporting the UK’s green initiatives.

Milence, the joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP, and Volvo Group, announces the development of its first charging hub in the UK. Construction has now commenced and is underway, with the hub scheduled to be operational with the completion of the first phase in November 2024.

Strategically located within the United Kingdom and Europe

Immingham, strategically located on the east coast of England, boasts robust internal connections facilitated by excellent road and rail links, including direct access to major motorways such as the M180, M18, and M1, ensuring efficient cargo distribution across the UK.

The port’s proximity enables less than 24-hour connectivity to a European market of 170 million people, regularly servicing Northern Europe, Scandinavia, and the Baltic regions with over 30 Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) and Lo-Lo (lift-on/lift-off) sailings each week. These extensive connections and capabilities solidify Immingham’s position as a key logistical hub, enhancing its role in facilitating trade and transportation between the UK and the broader European market.

The hub is to be located on Able Humber Port (AHP) – a 311ha deep-water offshore wind and renewable energy port and more than 1,000 metres of planned heavy-duty quays to be developed on 43.1ha of riverbed.

Peter Stephenson, Founder and Executive Chairman of AHP stated: “We are delighted to be welcoming Milence to Able Humber Port to develop one of the first electric charging HGV hubs in the UK. This is an exciting step forward in supporting the decarbonising of the Humber Ports and assisting Able Humber Port and the region transition towards net zero.”

About the charging hub

The new Milence charging hub will be the first of its kind in the UK, representing a significant step towards a greener future for road transport. The development of the charging hub in Immingham will be carried out in multiple phases:

The hub will initially be equipped with four high-performance Combined Charging Systems (CCS) chargers powering eight bays. A variety of amenities, such as sanitary facilities and vending machines for drinks and snacks will also be included.

The final phase will include additional CCS and MCS chargers as well as more sanitary facilities, vending machines and a lounge area.

Anja van Niersen, CEO at Milence: “Expanding into the UK with our first charging hub in Immingham represents a significant milestone for Milence. This strategic location not only enhances our ability to support the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions but also aligns with our commitment to driving the future of green logistics across Europe.”

