New PV Configurator from Redland to streamline design process for growing number of UK solar PV projects

A new online PV Configurator from BMI Redland is set to streamline the solar PV project design process as the UK continues to see a record growth in installations.

The Redland PV Configurator has been developed to address a growing need for support in cutting through complexity and getting accurate technical information for projects – such as how the shape of the roof impacts the size of the array and the layout required, and how this relates to the desired power output.

The tool is free to access on the BMI website, giving anyone planning solar PV work an easy-to-use method of producing technical designs and specifications.

Damien Pooley, Portfolio Manager for Pitched Roofing at BMI, explains: “The new configurator will help to reduce overall project time. We’ve designed it to be intuitive and easy to use, and it creates a comprehensive report which clearly lists out all the component parts required for the PV InDaX Adapt system to work in an easy-to-understand specification pack.

“The use of solar PV is growing rapidly in the UK – figures from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) show a rise in installations of nearly 30% last year alone. That means greater demands on the construction industry to deliver solar PV across a growing range and volume of projects. We want to help to do this efficiently, with the planning phase often cited as a bottleneck, given the technical information that must be obtained and checked.

“The Redland PV Configurator has been developed specifically for ease of use so that projects aren’t held up by needless complexity at the design stage. With just a few clicks to enter project information, users can receive a bespoke Project Pack with technical details of the specific PV array requirements, and a complete list of the components needed to get started.”

The new configurator is just the latest way in which Redland is making it easier to complete high quality solar PV installations. The Redland PV InDaX Adapt in-roof system itself consists of just 12 component parts and is therefore straightforward to install in comparison with many other systems. The MCS 012 and MCS 005 approved system also offers a 25-year power output guarantee and 10-year product warranty for peace of mind. When designed and built in accordance with a Redland specification, roofs using PV InDaX Adapt can also be covered by the Redland SpecMaster 15-year whole roof guarantee for design liability.

Damien concludes: “Here at Redland, we have over 100 years of roofing knowledge and expertise, and we’re delighted to put this to good use in helping simplify solar PV projects. Ultimately, this helps to offer a more efficient route to full roof confidence, given all Redland products are designed to work together and backed by our expert technical team.”

To find out more about the PV InDaX Adapt system, go to bmigroup.com/uk/indax or to use the new PV Configurator visit bmigroup.com/uk/pv

