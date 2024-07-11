OP to deliver Epson’s new 30,000 sq ft headquarters in Watford

OP has been appointed to design and fit out the new UK headquarters of global electronics leader, Epson.

The office fit out and design consultancy will transform more than 30,000 sq ft of space at The Clarendon Works, a Grade A office building on Watford’s Clarendon Road.

OP will create a modern and collaborative workplace that aligns with Epson’s brand identity and supports the firm’s evolving hybrid work model.

Its design incorporates an informal, timeless palette that complements the building’s industrial backdrop while aligning with Epson’s evolving brand identity. Features include a unique product demo space, which will showcase Epson’s innovative technology and serve as an additional sales asset.

Epson will relocate from its current premises in Hemel Hempstead when the 12-week project is complete.

The Clarendon Works is a BREEAM Excellent, EPC A-rated building, which offers community spaces, including a lounge and gymnasium, and 12 floors of open plan floor plates.

Tom Parsons, sales director at OP, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Epson on this transformative project. Our design challenges traditional corporate layouts and creates a space that reflects Epson’s forward-thinking ethos. By centralising breakout areas and prioritising collaboration, we’re helping Epson transition from a conventional office to a hybrid setup that puts its people first.

“Sustainability has been a constant thread throughout the design process. We’ve worked closely with Epson to ensure that its new headquarters exceeds the company’s sustainability aspirations, capitalising on the building’s excellent green credentials.”

OP secured the project through a competitive tender process, based on the strength of its in-depth research, company values and best practice design principles. It also conducted staff engagement sessions to facilitate Epson’s smooth transition to the new environment.

OP is working with the building’s developer Regal as part of its ongoing work at The Clarendon Works. Savills is acting as client agent.

