Prestigious award for Together Housing’s net zero drive

Together Housing has been named ‘housing association of the year’ at the Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards 2024.

The award reflects the social housing landlord’s ambitious plan to move over 30,000 of its homes across Yorkshire and Lancashire away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and lead the way in greener social housing.

This plan is part of Together Housing’s decarbonisation strategy supporting the drive to net zero. Through all its actions, products and services, the organisation is minimising its carbon footprint by reducing waste, cutting vehicle mileage and moving to an electric fleet.

In Together Housing’s approach, each home has an initial survey and ventilation assessment to check the home is suitable for energy efficiency improvements. Then, depending on the measures needed to make the home warmer and cheaper to heat, additional insulation is added along with fitting an air source heat pump and solar power system.

Jon Schofield, Assistant Director of Property (Net Zero) at Together Housing, said: “I’m delighted our decarbonisation programme has been recognised in these prestigious awards. Moving towards energy efficient and greener social housing is vital to ensure a sustainable future for all our residents.

“As well as improving the energy performance of our existing housing stock and helping our most vulnerable residents to live in warmer, more comfortable homes, we’re also leading the way to deliver more environmentally friendly communities across the north of England. We plan to share our lessons learnt with other housing associations so they can follow our example.”

The prestigious awards recognise the great innovators and achievements in the energy efficiency industry. Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do – helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment – is key to all our futures.”

Together Housing was also commended in the ‘large scale project of the year’ category for the landlord’s carbon retrofit booster scheme improving the energy efficiency of 581 homes in Calderdale.

