Principle Praised for Major Property Improvement Project on Historic Crown Estate in London

Principle Estate Management has announced the completion of significant works at a highly prestigious London development, overseen by the firm’s London office. York Terrace West and Nottingham Terrace are widely regarded as among the finest addresses in Regent’s Park.

Principle’s latest project for the residents involved constructing a new, enlarged Porters’ Lodge in the centre of the estate. The works were managed by Principle consultant Bob Myhill, who has been involved in the development’s management for 17 years.

Rachael Hornby, associate director and head of Principle’s London office, said: “In recent years, we have completed our five-year cycle of external decorations for the entire estate. This was followed by a complete refurbishment of the communal areas of Nottingham Terrace, incorporating new lighting, modern signage, new carpets, and redecoration with bespoke wallpaper, reflecting the connection with Regent’s Park.

“Our most recent project – the new, enlarged Porters’ Lodge – was undertaken after consultation with the residents, and planning permission and Crown Estate approval were obtained. Construction was carried out in the second half of 2023 and completed in early 2024.”

The new lodge has been brought forward to the pavement edge and designed to improve visibility for the Porters. It accommodates the modern needs of the security and porterage team, and Principle also upgraded to fibre optic cabling, renewing the entire CCTV monitoring and video entry phone access systems to all apartments.

The Grade I-listed York Terrace West is one of the original John Nash-designed terraces fronting the iconic green space of Regent’s Park. Originally built in 1823, it was completely refurbished in 1970 when Nottingham Terrace was constructed.

A spokesman for York and Nottingham Terraces Management Ltd said: “The new Porters’ Lodge and upgrades to the entire estate were needed to provide modern facilities, with due regard to the surrounding history and aesthetics. We worked closely with Bob Myhill and Rachael Hornby to ensure the new, completed Porters’ Lodge was designed not to compete with the historic York Terrace or the more modern Nottingham Terrace, but to blend in with oak slatting and a green roof.

“It has produced a highly satisfactory facility, and the estate, under Principle’s astute management, is maintained to a very high standard, as befits a property on the Crown Estate.”

Chris Green, commercial director at Bloomsbury Construction Group Ltd, which led the contractors’ work on the project, said: “The Porters’ Lodge is a project we can all be proud of. Despite the fast-track programme duration, the project maintained high standards of design and sub-contractor coordination and integration.

“We formed a collaborative and forward-thinking relationship with Jak Studios, BlokBuild and other stakeholders to deliver a brilliant space that is visually stunning and environmentally conscious, yet highly functional for the Porters, and this will serve the estate for many years to come. We appreciate the support and quick decisions from Principle, which culminated in the successful delivery of this project.”

Mrs Hornby of Principle added: “One of the most rewarding aspects of property management is working with our clients and customers to see major works projects through to completion, especially when they improve facilities and amenities for residents.”

Founded by Brett Williams in 2018, Principle Estate Management is based in Birmingham and acquired London firm Myhill Newman in August 2022, expanding its services into London and the South East. Principle now has more than 65 staff looking after a portfolio of over 16,500 units at around 375 developments across the UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals