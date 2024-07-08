Recognising excellence in managed IT services

OryxAlign wins Managed Services Project of the Year at the IT Europa Awards 2024
London-based managed IT services provider (MSP), OryxAlign has won Managed Services Project of the Year at the prestigious IT Europa Channel Awards, which took place at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square on June 26, 2024. The award recognises the firms successful work in improving cybersecurity for its clients in the property and construction sectors.
Now in its 16th year, the IT Europa Channel Awards recognises excellence from across the European IT channel ecosystem. It encompasses managed service providers, solution providers, vendors, distributors and other channel partners who deliver exceptional results for their clients. All submissions are judged by an expert industry panel that assess criteria such as clarity, quality, uniqueness and value.
OryxAlign was awarded The Managed Services Project of the Year prize for its work with one of the UK’s largest commercial property development companies. For this project, OryxAlign bolstered the customer’s cyber security posture across a portfolio of 32 buildings, aligning its infrastructure with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework. OryxAlign resolved over 400 critical issues across the customer’s portfolio of buildings, significantly reducing the cyber security risks.
“Vulnerability scanning across the client’s network revealed inherent problems that had to be addressed systematically in line with NIST frameworks,” explained Peter Scwartz, account manager at OryxAlign. “We updated the client’s systems, networks, critical devices and firmware, and also performed hundreds of network infrastructure and firewall changes, including on OT devices such as CCTV and access controls.
“We provided training for the client’s technical and operational staff, equipping them with the skills to effectively manage the new processes on an ongoing basis. We were also invited to conduct additional cybersecurity awareness sessions for all its staff beyond those linked to the project,” concluded Schwartz.
Post-implementation, all new devices were added to OryxAlign’s managed IT services framework, including the new cyber security platforms. Ultimately, OryxAlign’s work gives the client better control and visibility over its network, leading to a more secure, stable and manageable IT environment.
“In recent years, cybersecurity has become an increasingly pressing concern for businesses operating in key industries like property and construction,” added Carl Henriksen, CEO of OryxAlign. “This latest award win demonstrates that we are well placed to help businesses in these sectors and more overcome challenges relating to cyber security. Our approach goes beyond a simple transactional relationship with customers, we are trusted advisors they can count on to support them throughout their IT journey.”
To find out more about how OryxAlign can support your managed services project needs and its cyber security training programmes, visit https://www.oryxalign.com/services/managed-it-cybersecurity