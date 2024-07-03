Red Construction Group appointed by Alumno on £13m Mixed-Use development in Bath

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has announced its appointment to complete the works on Alumno Group’s Hollis Wharf, the former Jubilee Centre, Bath. RED’s South West division is set to carry out the £13m mixed-use development, creating purpose-built student accommodation and commercial space.

Designed by AWW Architects for accommodation specialists Alumno Group, the Hollis Wharf will span 45,000 sq ft across five-storeys, and is set for completion in summer 2025. RED South West will complete the 120-student apartment building, also creating a new bespoke commercial unit to provide a long-term space for the charity, Mercy in Action, that has been based in Bath for over 20 years. Catering specifically to the city’s student population needs, the development will feature cluster flats and studios, alongside a laundry room on the first floor and three accessible flats. Other features include various communal spaces, including an expansive living room on the first floor overlooking the river Avon, and an impressive external roof terrace on the fourth floor.

Situated within a World Heritage Site, Housing Development Boundary, and Enterprise Area, the Hollis Wharf will be adjacent to two Grade II listed buildings, Twerton Viaduct and Rackfield Place. RED Construction Group is committed to minimising the environmental impact of the works and respecting the heritage of the area, both crucial considerations within the construction team’s process. The development has been designed with sustainability front of mind, featuring photovoltaic panels (PV) on the roof, electric heating, alongside various planting including a living wall on the north elevation, green roofs, and bird and bat boxes.

Derek Quinn, Executive Director of RED Construction South West, commented: “The trust that Alumno has put in RED South West to complete work on the Hollis Wharf is testament to our reputation within the region, and we are proud to be a part of what is set to be an amazing riverside location for the students of Bath. The historical significance of the location is not lost on us, and we are dedicated to carrying out the works in a considered and sustainable fashion, uplifting the local community through our ‘RED to Green’ approach to building within the region.”

David Campbell, Founder and Managing Director of Alumno Group, added: “There is huge demand for high-quality student accommodation in Bath, with the student population a significant portion of the local community. Following the works carried out by a previous contractor, it was crucial and imperative that we partnered with a team who had a strong track record and reputation for delivery in the region. Who could also mitigate the project’s challenges, as well as hit the ground running to drive the scheme forward within the time frames required. We are pleased to have found that certainty and confidence within RED Construction Group’s South West team and appreciate their dedication to getting things turned round and on track.”

This announcement follows the news that RED Construction Group’s South West division has recently celebrated a major milestone in the creation of the £22m Zeal Hotel in Exeter Science Park, one of the UK’s first full life cycle net zero carbon hotels. Recently marking the final stages of the build with a topping out ceremony, the hotel is being constructed with half the embodied carbon of a standard hotel, while generating 100 percent of its electricity through solar panels, achieving BREEAM Outstanding at the design stage.

