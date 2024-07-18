Savills boosts its BPC division with new addition to technical due diligence team

Savills has expanded its Technical Due Diligence (TDD) team, part of building & project consultancy (BPC), with the appointment of Paul Harper who joins as a director based at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in London.

Paul has over 25 years’ experience specialising in providing technical due diligence and development monitoring services for a wide range of clients who provide debt finance or equity funding. This included managing the TDD process for institutional investors on a wide range of projects throughout the UK and mainland Europe. As part of this, he recently monitored several large Build to Rent (BTR) and private for sale residential developments, building up a wealth of knowledge in the living sector. Prior to joining Savills, Paul was a director in the project monitoring team at Colliers and before that at JLL, having also spent six years in central Europe whilst at King Sturge.

At Savills, Paul will work as part of the central London development monitoring team, helping to grow this capability on a national and international level.

Paul Harper comments: “I am very excited to be joining Savills market leading TDD team. This continues to be an interesting time for the real estate sector, with due diligence now more important to clients than ever as they seek to make sustainable, future proofed investments.”

Steve Page, head of the TDD team at Savills, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome Paul to Savills. His skillset and expertise will undoubtedly help to further strengthen the team and ensure we can continue to offer exceptional service to our clients.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals