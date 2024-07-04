Savills strengthens Project Management presence with the acquisition of PMCC Actus in Malaysia

International real estate advisor Savills today announced the acquisition of PMCC ACTUS, a specialist Project Management and Dispute Resolution business in Malaysia. This strategic move reinforces Savills’ commitment to expanding its Project Management services across the Asia Pacific region.

Savills’ acquisition of PMCC ACTUS aligns with the company’s strategic vision to expand its Project Management services across the Asia Pacific region. With strong businesses across APAC in India, Australasia, and South East Asia, this move demonstrates Savills’ commitment to enhancing its offerings and delivering comprehensive solutions to its clients, cementing its position as a leading provider in the project management and building services industry.

The integration of PMCC ACTUS’ expertise in project management and dispute advisory for investors, developers, and end-users, seamlessly complements Savills’ existing service offerings. This acquisition enables Savills to deliver an even broader spectrum of innovative and sustainable property solutions, further catering to the evolving needs of the Asia Pacific property market.

“The acquisition of PMCC Actus is a testament to Savills’ commitment to providing best-in-class project management solutions” said Mr. Will Forwood, Managing Director, Savills Projects, APAC. “Our combined expertise and geographic reach will drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients across the region.”

Since its establishment in 2019, PMCC ACTUS has successfully secured new and repeat projects with renowned multinational clients. PMCC ACTUS focuses on two market segments: Project Management and Construction Claims & Disputes. Post acquisition these services will be established as Savills Projects for Project Management and ACTUS for Construction Claims & Disputes. This expansion will broaden and amplify Savills’ professional services in APAC by offering construction industry advisory related to claims, dispute strategy, contract administration, advocacy, and mediation.

“I’m very excited by the opportunity this acquisition brings to the PMCC ACTUS team,” added Mr. Jamie Duncan, who will assume the role as Managing Director, Savills Projects, Malaysia. “The announcement today from Savills will enable the company to further expand its clientele, footprint and service offering, which we are poised to capitalize on within the growing APAC markets.”

“Savills has always been at the forefront of empowering businesses through the strategic development of national delivery platforms. I’m delighted to welcome Jamie into our Malaysia team. With the expansion of Savills Projects, we are set to redefine the landscape of project management in Malaysia, ensuring that we continue to help people thrive through places and spaces,” Datuk Paul Khong, Managing Director, Savills Malaysia, finished. “

