Sheffield apartment scheme delivered by Clegg Construction wins an Energy Efficiency Award

A £28.7m, 11-storey apartment scheme delivered by Clegg Construction in Sheffield has won an award at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards.

The Ironworks took the title of Regional New Build Project of the Year at the awards ceremony, held in Leeds.

Featuring 229 one and two-bedroom apartments, the scheme includes a range of sustainability features such as a biomass energy centre providing hot water and heating throughout the building, with the intention to connect to the city’s district heating system in due course and use hot water from energy generated from the city’s Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plant.

Each apartment has a central thermostat that is linked to an app on the resident’s phone, allowing the heating to be carefully and remotely controlled. The flow rates and temperature of water going into and leaving every apartment are monitored daily and a monthly report provides data on areas where the efficiency of the system can be improved.

Completed by Clegg Construction last year for Rise Homes, the scheme also includes flow rate restrictors, electric vehicle charging, Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR), bat boxes, and automatic light movement sensors.

Michael Sims, managing director at Clegg Construction, said: “The Ironworks was a fantastic project to deliver for Rise Homes and we are delighted that it has been named as Regional New Build Project of the Year at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards.

“It is truly deserving of this title, as the development includes an array of sustainability features which are helping to reduce impact on the environment and enable residents to live in a greener, more environmentally friendly, way. Congratulations to all involved in delivering The Ironworks, and to all those who won Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards at the recent awards ceremony.”

The Ironworks has also been shortlisted for an Insider Property Dinner South Yorkshire award, having been named a finalist in the Sustainable Development of the Year Award.

Nigel Rawlings, CEO of Rise Homes, said: “The Ironworks is an attractive private rented scheme that Sheffield, and everyone involved in delivering it, can be very proud of. For it to now win the title of Regional New Build Project of the Year at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards is a brilliant accomplishment and a great endorsement of our commitment to sustainability.”

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects. The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialities across a range of different sectors.

For more information visit www.cleggconstruction.co.uk

