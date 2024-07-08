Shortlist announced for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction 2024

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is delighted to announce the shortlist for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction Awards 2024.
Now in their third year, the awards showcase the influential women that work in construction, making female and non-binary role models more visible and accessible to inspire others, and demonstrating that the sector is open to everyone.
The shortlist features women across each of five categories, with the final Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction being unveiled at the Awards later this year hosted by National Federation of Builders in Birmingham. The award ceremony and Top 100 shortlist celebrate the women that work at every level within the sector and their phenomenal achievements, while also highlighting how the industry supports and values equality.
Deborah Madden, Executive Director, Nations Engagement at CITB, said:
“We are thrilled to recognise the incredible women and allies who are driving real change in the construction industry. Celebrating their achievements with the Top 100 Women in Construction honours not only their hard work but also inspires others and future generations. Together, we’re showcasing what’s possible for women in construction today and encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in this field.
The Women in Construction awards highlight those leading our industry and those actively supporting a more diverse sector through their dedication and advocacy.”
Richard Beresford, Chief Executive Officer at National Federation of Builders (NFB), said:
“This is the third year of these Awards and our first collaboration with CITB, which has led to a surge in nominations. The independent judges have worked tirelessly to create this competitive shortlist. Many of our previous winners highlight the significant impact these awards have had on their careers, emphasising their importance. It’s crucial that we continue to see them grow from strength to strength.
This year’s awards promise to be bigger and better than ever, bringing together an impressive line-up of past winners and future leaders in construction to share the stage and accolades.”
The Top 100 categories and shortlisted candidates are:
- Local Heroes – exceptional women from nine different regions across the United Kingdom who are currently working at an operational or site level role in construction
- Midlands
- Kayleigh Merritt
- Tehmi Parinchy
- Soraia Pardal
- East of England
- Julia Stevens
- Suzanne Moss
- Kelly Cartwright
- South West
- Danielle Haskings
- Emma Tate
- Karen Flanagan
- North East
- Denise Cherry
- Amy Hoskin
- Lisa Pogson
- North West
- Melissa Fazackerley
- Julie Baker
- Joanne James
- South East
- Tehmina Khan
- Monica Chandran
- Chloe Xidhas
- Scotland
- Emily Carr
- Natalie Horsfall
- Wendy McFarlane
- Northern Ireland
- Melanie Dawson
- Lorna Hagan
- Wales
- Lisa Kelly-Roberts
- Katherine Evans
- Alison Hourihane
- Women on the Tools – for those working within a specific trade within the industry who have or are striving to inspire the next generation of construction workers
- Lydia Bailey
- Nettie Taylor
- Lana Edwards
- The Influencer – for those who have made a considerable and real impact at an organisational or national level within an organisation in one of three sub-categories (client, designer and contractor)
- Designer
- Damini Sharma
- Sam May
- Bethany Holroyd
- Client
- Carlene Goodeal
- Christine Jordan
- Liz McDermott
- Contractor
- Becky Slater
- Carolyn Jay
- Renee Preston
- Allies – the only category that recognises people, no matter the gender, within the industry who are acting as key influencers in supporting inclusion and change
- Clare Yelland
- Tony O’Sullivan
- Lade Ogunlaja
- Kelly Cartwright
- Joanna Strahan
- Alice Brookes
- Gail Farley
- Jason Newton
- Magdalena Stefanick
- Claire Brown
- One to Watch – for industry newcomers leading the way in championing equality, diversity, inclusion and equity
- Monica Chandran
- Kynleigh Parker
- Courtney Northrop
- Fiona Beddoes.
Taking place on the 30 September at the Burlington Hotel prior to UK Construction Week, tables and seats at the awards can now be booked to celebrate and honour the outstanding individuals.
CITB is committed to delivering a series of fully funded workshops as part of its agenda to support women and allies to thrive in the construction industry. The initial workshop, “Owning your success”, on 31 July 2024, is designed to help people to recognise and celebrate their achievements, providing practical tools and a community of support. The programme series continues 29 October 2024 with a session focused on the value and importance of allyship. You can find out more about the workshop on Eventbrite.
Read the full shortlist of the 2024 Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction here: https://www.citb.co.uk/about-citb/top-100-most-influential-women-in-construction-2024/shortlist/
