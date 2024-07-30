Southwark Council opens brand new homes development in Bermondsey

Southwark Council officially opened its brand new homes development in south Bermondsey on Tuesday 23 July 2024. The development is named Folajimi Apartments, to commemorate the life and bravery of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole (Jimi), who tragically drowned in the River Thames in April 2021 after jumping in to rescue another person who had fallen in.

The Folajimi Apartments development provides 56 new homes, made up of 26 council homes and 30 homes for private sale. Folajimi’s family attended the opening ceremony to celebrate the opening of the building and to remember Folajimi, alongside Southwark councillors and developer Higgins.

Cllr Helen Dennis, Southwark’s Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development, said, “I’m delighted to see these fantastic new homes completed and ready to open their doors to residents. This is a high-quality, spacious new development which will provide wonderful new homes for the local community here.

“I’m also incredibly proud to be here today with the Olubunmi-Adewole family to commemorate Jimi and the selfless act of bravery he displayed which is an inspiration to all of us, and which the name of this new building represents.”

Ayodeji Olubunmi-Adewole, Jimi’s brother said, “Southwark and Bermondsey in particular was really significant to Jimi because he grew up in this area. This community was Jimi so when we heard that the building would be named after him we were full of joy as a family.

“Seeing the building from the start to the finish today means a lot to us and when we are gone this development will still be here and be a testament to what Jimi has done. I know he will be smiling down on us today. We are really grateful and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Will Higgins, Group Executive Director from Higgins Group, said, “We are really proud of what has been accomplished here and are honoured that Jimi’s family could join us today to witness the naming of these new homes after him.

“Alongside providing these much-needed new homes, we have actively engaged with the local community throughout the development process. This engagement includes delivering meaningful initiatives such as employment and training opportunities, volunteering with local charities, and engaging with schools.”

As a family-owned business with over 60 years in the industry, Higgins is committed to building better, stronger, safer and more sustainable communities, that not only deliver high-quality homes for local residents, but also leave a legacy of positive impact.

Through its partnership with organisations such as Joe Brennan Training, Southwark Construction Skills Centre, and Southwark Works, Higgins has provided employment and training opportunities, giving residents a foot in the door into the construction industry or the chance to return to it. This includes three local apprentices, seven long term unemployed residents into sustained jobs and training for eight local residents.

The company has also engaged with 13 Southwark schools and colleges, achieving 127 school engagement hours. Working closely with partners like the Construction Youth Trust, Higgins has participated in a variety of beneficial employability events that support and prepare young people for the world of work.

It has also given back to the local community and the wider borough by working with local charities and schools to deliver beneficial initiatives and offer our support to those in need, including supporting Southwark homeless charity Robes through financial and volunteering and providing additional support across the borough through 157 community and volunteering hours.

Omobolaji (Folajimi’s brother),Cllr Keiron Williams- Leader of the Council; Ayodeji (Folajimi’s brother); Cllr Helen Dennis Southwark’s Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development; Michael Olubunmi-Adewole (Folajimi’s father); Cllr Sunny Lambe – South Bermondsey and Deputy Mayor of Southwark and Will Higgins, Group Executive Director of Higgins Group

