UK Construction Week assembles top level experts for first-ever Advisory Board

Organisers of UK Construction Week (UKCW), the UK’s biggest event for the built environment, have announced the creation of their first-ever Advisory Board, a prestigious panel of top industry leaders.

Last week’s inaugural session saw the panel discuss some of the most critical challenges facing today’s construction industry, whilst attempting to uncover meaningful and innovative solutions which could be rolled out across the sector. The panel also dissected UKCW’s stage content, with suggestions on elements and features which could be introduced to keep the show relevant and fresh.

Topics debated included the new government’s manifesto commitments and first 100 days of Labour; Modern Methods of Construction (MMC); the skills gap; AI and data; planning; mental health in construction; and social value.

Sam Patel, Divisional Director – Construction, commented: “The aim of the panel is to get to the very heart of the most important issues facing our industry today. We want UKCW to not only be at the centre of the construction debate, but for us to be a voice for the sector; that means the show must reflect the ever-changing needs of a fast-paced industry.

“We aspire to ignite growth, enhance connectivity, and drive meaningful improvements across the construction landscape, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

The Advisory Board features a Who’s Who of top level experts, including:

Ron Lang, Regional Director, AtkinsRealis

Trudi Sully, UK and Europe Lead – Industrialised Design & Construction, Mott MacDonald

Amanda Long, Chief Executive, Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI)

Peter Kelly, Director & Founder, Being Real Workplace Health Solutions (ex-HSE)

Rachael Owens, Co-Director, National Retrofit Hub

David Barnes, Policy & Public Affairs Manager, Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)

Marie Claude Hemming, Director of Operations, Civil Engineering Contractors Association

Tim Smith, Head of Thought Leadership & Analysis, RICS

Jessie Wilde, Deputy Project Director, Housing Festival

David Hancock, Construction Director, Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA)

Charlotte Garrett, Head of Industry Strategy, Kope

Nigel Ostime, Partner & Project Delivery Lead, Hawkins Brown Architects

Richard Cook, Group Director of Development, Clarion Housing Group

Emily King, Industrialisation Consultant, New Hospital Programme

Andy Tookey, Managing Partner, Baily Garner

Anne Daw, Associate – Head of MMC Delivery, HLM Architects

Tom Weller, Group Building Safety Manager, Persimmon PLC

Charlotte Garrett said: “I think it’s a great experience to sit alongside other industry leaders and collectively bridge that gap between the organisers and the wider construction community, leveraging all of our connections and progressing the industry forward together.”

Jessie Wilde commented: “Being on the advisory board is a great opportunity to help shape construction with like-minded people and discuss vision and purpose; I’d like UK Construction Week to draw everyone together around key shared objectives for the country we live in; we have such a part to play to move those discussions forward.”

Trudi Sully added: “I think it’s a great opportunity for industry leaders to be able to influence the shape of these conferences because they are such important events to bring people together to talk about what’s coming up and how we can work together more effectively. I think it’s how we bring everything together – the technology, systems, processes and tools are really well developed but not widely adopted, so we need to talk about how we start to implement, develop and adapt to ensure continuous improvement in everything that’s been happening in the last 5-10 years.”

Andy Tookey said: “The skills shortage is one of the biggest challenges we face in the construction industry, and I would really like to hear from the different demographics – Generation Z, and what attracts them to the industry, and how do we use AI and tech as a lever so it’s not seen as a dirty and disruptive industry; I’d also like to see those of working age who’ve not considered construction, and also those valuable people thinking about leaving the industry and how we can retain them.”

Marie Claude Hemming commented: “UKCW brings all the elements of the industry under one roof,

and through this board I’m hoping to not only meet people in adjacent sectors but also represent the interests of civil engineers and contractors. At UKCW, I’d like to see a great thriving buzzing environment but also more focus on infrastructure and the direction of travel from the new government, and how we can work with them.”

Opened by architect and Channel 4 presenter George Clarke, UKCW Birmingham attracts visitors and exhibitors from across the globe, and will showcase a host of international exhibitors from the likes of Turkey, China and India.

The multi award-winning show will feature over 200 exhibitors. 300-plus seminars, CPD sessions and workshops, and over 300 thought leaders and keynote speakers.

To find out more and register for UKCW Birmingham for free, visit https://ukcw-birmingham-2024.reg.buzz/cabpr

