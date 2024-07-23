Victoria North: FEC executes £210m contract with CR Construction to deliver latest phase of Red Bank Riverside

Far East Consortium (FEC), the developer working in a joint venture-partnership with Manchester City Council (MCC) to deliver Manchester’s transformative £4 billion Victoria North regeneration project, has appointed CR Construction to deliver the next phase of 895 homes at the vibrant Red Bank neighbourhood.

Representatives from FEC and CR Construction were in attendance at a signing ceremony on site on Wednesday 17th July to celebrate this significant milestone in the development process.

FEC secured planning permission in August 2023 for 1,551 new homes, across plots known as NT02, NT03 and NT04, along Dantzic Street, together with a separate outline planning permission for a further 3,250 new homes within Red Bank under its transformative ‘Wild Urbanism’ concept which seeks to prioritise green space, biodiversity and active travel.

CR Construction is currently working on FEC’s neighbouring 634-home Victoria Riverside development which is due to complete in early 2025. Building on the success of this partnership, CR Construction will now deliver the next phase of Red Bank Riverside on plots NT02 & NT03 on Dantzic Street, which will include a collection of three towers reaching 20, 31 and 34 storeys-high, and another mid-rise, nine-storey block set within extensive public realm.

The scheme was designed by Hawkins\Brown Architects and Schulze+Grassov in collaboration with Optimised Environments landscape architects.

Works are due to start on site early next year, following the completion of the enabling works by Manchester City Council and its appointed contractor BAM, which is funded under the Housing Infrastructure Funding secured by the joint venture in 2019.

Nick Whitehouse, Delivery Director at FEC, said: “The execution of this contract to deliver the next phase of Red Bank Riverside is another significant milestone for one of the country’s largest regeneration projects. We’re pleased to engage the market leading skills of CR Construction on this exciting project.”

Calum Kidd, Managing Director said: “CR Construction are delighted to expand upon our existing working relationship with FEC in the UK. Securing this project is another significant milestone for us as we further establish our business and presence in the UK market as we continue to deliver on our promise to be one of the best, providing added value to our clients, partners and stakeholders.”

Shane Kelly, Projects Director at CR Construction said: “We look forward to delivering another prestigious, high quality residential project with FEC in Manchester. Our market presence in the North West is now well established and our reputation is growing as we continue to demonstrate our ability to deliver’’

Apartments are now available for reservation at the 189-home Falcon, with the next tower due to launch to the market later this year.

