XLB lands 40,000 sq ft letting at award winning Langstone Park

Apollo Fire is the second occupier to take up home at the development’s first phase

XLB and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), on behalf of some of its clients, advised by Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH), have let the second of four units at the first phase of Langstone Park in Havant, Hampshire. This success was achieved in the same week as the scheme won ‘Commercial Development of the Year’ at this year’s South Coast Property Awards.

Apollo Fire, a specialist manufacturer of fire detection and alarm devices, has taken the 40,429 sq ft Unit 3 on a 10-year lease. This acquisition forms part of Apollo’s expansion strategy and will be home to multiple business operations. Apollo is part of Halma PLC, a global group of life-saving technology companies that provide innovative products and services. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

The first phase comprising four purpose-built units for R&D and industrial & logistics occupiers is complete and future phases will see the park comprehensively redeveloped, providing new, sustainable and high-quality business units and industrial floorspace aimed at accommodating a range of uses – all within highly energy efficient buildings, which will be capable of operating as net zero carbon. The buildings have achieved BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+.

Stephen Wormald, partner at XLB comments: “We are aware of the depth of demand for quality R&D, manufacturing and logistics accommodation within the region and have responded with a contemporary new scheme offering best in class, sustainable buildings alongside best-in-class amenities. We look forward to welcoming Apollo Fire on site and they will be a vital part of the growing and thriving community at Langstone Park”.

Dan Rawlings, Director – Industrial & Logistics at LSH said: “Langstone Park is meeting a clear and urgent need from occupiers in the South Coast market. This recent deal adds to the goring momentum and reinforces its status as a leading cluster for life sciences, manufacturing and light industrial businesses within the region”.

Langstone Park is a 40-acre site, which is a former IBM manufacturing facility, and is now subject to a major redevelopment that will see it become the largest concentration of commercial floorspace within the borough. The park is home to a thriving community of office, laboratory, data centre and R&D community. The site is fully managed with 24/7 security, an on-site café, gym, cycle and shower facilities.

In addition to the exciting letting and award for Commercial Development of the Year on phase I, XLB and AIMCo are nearing conclusion of the main contractor tender process on phase II of the 680,000 sq. ft masterplan, a 3-unit new sustainable scheme ranging from 26,113 to 56,456 sq ft. The industrial warehouses will benefit from the same ESG specification benefits as phase I with the addition of green roofs which will further enhance the property benefits to occupiers.

LSH and JLL are the joint agents on the scheme.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals