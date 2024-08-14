Balfour Beatty VINCI moves new 84 metre Aston Church Road bridge for HS2 into place in Birmingham

In a five-hour operation, Balfour Beatty VINCI moved a 1,600 tonne bridge over existing railway tracks in north-east Birmingham

The bridge was moved using two 128-wheeled self-propelled transporter

In a major construction operation, Balfour Beatty VINCI on behalf of HS2 has moved a 1,600 tonne steel and concrete bridge into place in Saltley, Birmingham in just five hours.

The new Aston Church Road bridge, which is 84 metres long and 21 metres wide, was moved over the existing Birmingham to Derby railway line. It will also sit above the new HS2 tracks as high speed trains travel in and out of Birmingham.

The bridge provides an upgraded, safer section of Aston Church Road including cycleways, which connects Saltley, Washwood Heath and Nechells in north-east Birmingham.

Starting at 10pm on Saturday 10 August, it took five hours for the team to move the bridge into place, reaching its final position at 3am on Sunday morning. The operation was delivered by Balfour Beatty VINCI and their specialist bridge move contractor Mammoet, during a Network Rail blockade. The railway was handed back to Network Rail five hours earlier than planned.

The technique of building the structure on land next to the existing railway and moving it into position in one operation over one weekend, significantly minimises disruption to rail passengers.

Heavy lifting engineering experts Mammoet moved the bridge into place using two 128-wheeled self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) across a matting bed put down over the tracks by Pod-Trak to provide a level surface.

The new bridge was designed by a Design Joint Venture of Mott MacDonald and Systra working for Balfour Beatty VINCI.

The design incorporates local feedback, with a wide pedestrian walkway creating enough space for cyclists, an LED lighting strategy to enhance safety, and new woodland planting around the bridge. Public feedback resulted in the stainless steel finish being replaced with weathered steel panels incorporating a perforated pattern to maximise light and views, making the bridge feel warmer and improving the pedestrian experience.

Dan Binns, Project Manager – Saltley Area for Balfour Beatty VINCI said: “There’s an enormous feeling of pride within the team after safely manoeuvering an 84 metre, 1,600 tonne bridge into place last weekend.

“This was a complex operation, made even more challenging because the bridge needed to be driven over four existing network rail lines, requiring years of precise planning and preparation.

“We purposely chose to move the bridge on wheels, so it could be built offline first, then moved across in just five hours, greatly reducing the impact on rail passengers.”

Steve Powell, HS2’s Head of Delivery said: “This is another great construction milestone for HS2 in the West Midlands, with our teams using the most innovative techniques to deliver feats of engineering safely and efficiently.

“It’s also a great example of how the new infrastructure we’re building for HS2 also upgrades the local road network, providing big improvements for local communities.”

The composite bridge is made of a concrete deck cast over steel girders with glass reinforced plastic panels used as permanent formwork. One of the UK’s leading concrete frame specialists, MPB delivered the reinforced concrete works.

To prepare for the bridge move, a 9,000m2 platform was made and 62 piles constructed to support concrete structures. Around 4,000m3 concrete and 490 tonnes of reinforced steel has been used in the construction operation.

The bridge now sits on three structures – an abutment to the West of the existing rail tracks, a pier consisting of two columns on the East of the existing tracks, and an abutment to the East of the pier.

In the coming weeks, all the other structures around the bridge, along with the steel assembly of the parapet panels, will be completed.

Over the next 14 months, the original Aston Church Road bridge will be demolished to create the extra space for the HS2 line to pass through, and works will get underway to connect the new bridge to the existing road network

