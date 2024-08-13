Bargate Homes Submits Outline Planning for New Homes and Country Park in Overton, Hampshire

Hampshire-headquartered Bargate Homes has submitted an Outline Planning application for a 19-hectare site in Overton, Hampshire, which could deliver 130 new homes, as well as a Country Park. The vast Country Park would take up more than half of this expansive site, delivering widespread social and environmental benefits.

Located west of Sapley Lane, the proposed housing development would create 130 mixed-tenure new homes, providing opportunities for those looking to downsize, get onto the housing ladder, relocate, or live closer to friends and relatives. 40% will be allocated for affordable housing to be delivered by VIVID – the parent company of Bargate Homes.

The 15-hectare Country Park is set to be a multifunctional public green space, which would support a range of activities, including natural play areas for young children, and seating areas for relaxing and enjoying views of Overton. New planting of native trees and shrubs is proposed, as well as the rewilding of areas to promote and enhance local biodiversity. The site will deliver a biodiversity net gain of over 109.74%.

The homes are designed to be zero carbon ready, in line with the Building Regulation requirements from 2025, featuring air source heat pumps, Solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points for each dwelling.

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate Homes, said: “We are pleased to have submitted an Outline Planning application for this site in Overton, which could become a very special new development. Located close to our now completed Seven Acres development, our proposals are designed to create a new neighbourhood and green space for the community of Overton. It will provide local residents with the opportunity to stay in the area and maintain all important friend and family networks.

“The new Country Park would be a fantastic asset for the community of Overton, as it will offer ample space for physical outdoor activities, connections to nature, an uplifting meeting place for residents, as well as educational opportunities for school children.”

The development site is sustainably located and has been designed in accordance with the ‘20 Minute Neighbourhood’ concept, with essential amenities all within a 20-minute walk, cycle or public transport ride.

A local shop, allotments, doctor’s surgery, playing fields and primary school are all within a 20-minute walk of the site. Overton train station is a 10-minute cycle, and has frequent services running to Basingstoke, Salisbury, Exeter, and to London Waterloo in 55 minutes.

The nearest bus stop is a mere four-minute walk providing services to nearby towns and villages. The site sits just south of Overton, and is equidistant between the larger towns of Basingstoke to the east, and Andover to the west. Easy access to the A303 and A34 leads to the wider motorway network.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals